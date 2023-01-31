Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
WEAU-TV 13
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
ECCHA hosts ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association hosted a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event. The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month. The Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event was held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
WEAU-TV 13
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WEAU-TV 13
Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
WEAU-TV 13
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
