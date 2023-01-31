ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

FX Cancels ‘Kindred’ After One Season

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Be0KW_0kXmHpke00

Kindred has been officially canceled . According to The Hollywood Reporter , FX canned the drama series one month after its eight-episode binge drop on Dec. 13, 2022. Kindred was met with a lukewarm reception; It currently holds a 70% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 51% audience rating.

Deadline reports that the once-Hulu exclusive show couldn’t grasp and retain an audience like FX’s The Bear did in the summer of 2022.

More from VIBE.com

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred’s showrunner, is foreseen to shop the drama around the industry. Jacobs-Jenkins originally envisioned a multiple-season run for the sci-fi series and hoped to achieve that mission elsewhere.

The show was adapted from Hugo Award winner Octavia E. Butler ’s 1979 novel of the same name. FX’s Kindred focused on Dana James (played by Mallori Johnson), a young black aspiring writer who has recently relocated to Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZF0Y_0kXmHpke00
Kindred — Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.

FX’s show followed James as she attempted to settle into her new West Coast life until the writer is suddenly transported back in time to a 19th-century plantation “intimately linked with Dana and her family.” An interracial romance was at the drama’s heart and foundation, as Dana was forced to confront her past and present.

Kindred starred Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown, and Sheria Irving.

Along with Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred was executive produced by Protozoa Pictures, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Joe Weisberg, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson, and Ernestine Walker.

Janicza Bravo directed and served as an additional EP on the FX drama’s pilot.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’

BET has tapped Billy Porter to host and narrate its new docuseries, Black + Iconic: Style Gods. The four-part documentary celebrating “Black cultural icons, pioneers, and activists and their impact, influence and legacies in fashion, music, film, and dance” will premiere this February. Similar to prior BET original documentaries, the first sector in the franchise—directed by Lynne Robinson and produced by Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films—will be a two-hour film dissecting fashion with the help of archival footage and original interviews with pioneering Black models, fashion designers, and style trailblazers. All will explore the myriad of ways racism and high...
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons

The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
People

Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion

The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
E! News

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Vibe

Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories

Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail

A suspected accomplice in the murder of Young Dolph has been released from jail after posting bond. According to Fox 13 Memphis, Shundale Barnett — who is charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property — bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. Afterward, he was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being released from custody on Jan. 21, 2023.More from VIBE.comAb-Soul, Young Dolph, Boldy James Unleash New Music Friday ReleasesYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route...
MEMPHIS, TX
People

Lauren London on Grief and Growth Since the Death of Love Nipsey Hussle: 'I Wish He Was Here'

London opened up about her late husband and her new film You People on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Lauren London has gotten acclaim for her performance in Netflix's new comedy You People, but there's one person's feedback she wishes she could hear: Her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, London, 38, opened up about her latest role, and how she's "still a work in progress" these days, nearly four years after the death of her love Nipsey Hussle. London says that while she has been focusing...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy