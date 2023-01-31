ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)

EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WHITEHALL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Exploring the Planets: Speakers Series presented by UWEC and CVSO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to bring the area a multimedia presentation centered around our planet’s solar system. Exploring the Planets: Speaker Series will have four free sessions at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and will cover various...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem

DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

