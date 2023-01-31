Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Feb. 2, Camel Drive, GPD. Gillette police issued citations...
county17.com
2 Gillette residents report ‘sergeant’ scammer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two Gillette residents told Gillette Police Department Feb. 1 that a “Sgt. Taylor with Campbell County Sheriff’s office” scammer called them and asked for money, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said this morning. Wasson said a 54-year-old man told Gillette police at 2:03...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUS, Feb. 1, Douglas Highway, CCSO. Sheriff Scott Matheny said...
county17.com
Judge: People should be able to look for dog ‘without threats of having a screwdriver jammed through their head’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips set a $10,000 commercial-only bond this week for a Newcastle man accused of threatening women with a screwdriver who were looking for a dog. Blaze D. Loebs, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and battery following an incident that...
county17.com
Gillette man out on 2 warrants faces 9 more charges following chase, crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Following an incident early this morning that led to a U-Haul truck pushed up into a residence, a Gillette man who was wanted on two warrants out of Campbell County is facing nine additional charges, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said. Matheny said that at 1:13...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (2/2/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Feb. 2:. At 10:29 a.m. to Clarion Drive for a hazmat call. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found. The scene was turned over to Black Hills Energy. At 11:31 a.m. to Matheson Road...
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — Travel has been closed along WYO 59 in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
county17.com
2023 Vision Dinner, Part 1: Campbell County School District
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting, Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes presented a status report on Campbell County School District. “Certainly safety is one of our first and foremost responsibilities to students and staff throughout the district,” Holmes said. Holmes said the school district’s...
county17.com
Obituaries: Wolbert; Roesler
Christopher John Wolbert: January 19, 1968 — January 29, 2023. We regretfully announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother; uncle and much more. Christopher Wolbert, age 55, of Gillette, WY passed away on January 29, 2023 of heart related issues.. He is survived by his loving children, Alicia DeVine, Carissa (Eric) Melo, Elena (Colin) Blade, Austin Wolbert and grandchildren, Steven, Jetta, Vincent and Leila.
county17.com
Obituaries: Cramer; Stuckey
Gillette Wyoming. Chance Braun Cramer, 35, passed unexpectedly of a heart condition on. December 19, 2022 at his residence in Longmont, Colorado. Chance was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on January 17, 1987, to his Mother Nancy Noll,. and Father Brett Cramer. In 1989 Chance and his parents moved...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Bishop visits Gillette’s Catholic school
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Diocese of Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler visited St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette this morning in a celebration for Catholic Schools Week. Today’s theme for Catholic Schools Week 2023 is Celebrating the Nation, Marketing/Fundraiser Coordinator Carly Goosman said. Music Teacher Paul Casey joined...
Comments / 0