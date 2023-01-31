ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13

HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1

Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School.
WEAU-TV 13

Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic genetic counselor discusses genetic counseling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - World Cancer Day is Feb. 4. Health experts with Mayo Clinic Health System say it’s important to know if you’re at risk for cancer, which includes knowing your family history. Genetic counseling provides individualized information based on personal and family medical history. Genes...
WEAU-TV 13

A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WHITEHALL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem

Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/2/23) Updated: 6 hours ago. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/2/23)
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13

Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Poll workers needed for upcoming elections

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire elections office said that there is currently a shortage of poll workers. Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire city clerk, said that many poll workers retired after the general election in November. Now the city is looking to hire around thirty more poll workers to help with the upcoming elections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy