Tampa, FL

Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival happens this spring

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
It's time for foodies of all creeds to break out those wallets, because the first-ever Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival happens this spring.

The multi-day Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival runs from Wednesday-Saturday, April 12-15 and features a wide variety of sampling events and activities— from culinary competitions and demonstrations to wine tastings and exclusive dinners.


The festival kicks off with an invite-only event called “An Evening at The Tampa Club” and continues the next day throughout Hyde Park, where folks can enjoy a variety of specialty pre-fixe dinners from restaurants like Meat Market, Forbici, Sur la Table and Timpano.

Perhaps the most exciting facet of the inaugural festival is its "Chef Throwdown" competition on Friday, April 14 where 14 of Tampa Bay’s best chefs battle it out in front of a live audience. Attendees can sample their dishes, cast votes and live their best “Chopped” fantasy.
[event-1] There are a variety of ticketing options available on the festival’s Eventbrite page, where you can choose to access individual dinners, events, or an entire weekend of programming. Ticket prices range from $100-$250 to attend the festival's various events.


Tickets to attend Friday's Chef Throwdown run for $150, but at least there’s an open bar for folks ages 21 and up—in addition to live music and interactive mixology experiences.

The very first Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival ends on a high note with its Grand Tasting event on  April 15. This grand finale features craft cocktails, wine and unlimited samples from dozens of Tampa Bay’s hottest restaurants—although a full list of participating eateries has yet to be released.

Live music will take over Curtis Hixon Park's stage, while  food and drink vendors are scattered throughout the scenic waterfront space.

According to the event’s website,  the upcoming Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival is  partnered with Community Initiatives Foundation’s EAT SMART campaign, a nonprofit that aims to “support the health and wellness of our youth in the festival destination.”


For the latest news on this spring's Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival , head to its
Facebook page or Instagram at @tampabaywff.

Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

