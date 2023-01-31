ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cbs12.com

Jupiter police searching for second suspect in deadly hit-and-run

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a deadly hit-and-run. According to detectives, on Friday night, Jupiter police officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle. Police say the driver of the car proceeded to make an illegal U-turn and then hit a pedestrian near Center St. and Loxahatchee Dr.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO investigating homicide in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the City of Pahokee. According to detectives, it happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday near the 100 block of Carver Place. Investigators responded to the shooting and once on scene found a man...
PAHOKEE, FL
cbs12.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says

N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — One person is dead following a crash in Fort Pierce. Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Chevy Equinox SUV traveling north along S. U.S. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of their vehicle, per Fort Pierce police.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

