N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO