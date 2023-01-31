Read full article on original website
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
cbs12.com
Last call with missing Lyft driver: 'I have someone in the car driving to Okeechobee'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for Gary Levin, meantime the family tells CBS12 News Gary spoke to his lifelong friend, Howard Rice, right before he vanished. Levin and Howard have known each other for 50 years. The two are college roommates, and Rice said he...
cbs12.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
cbs12.com
Okeechobee Police looking for surveillance video in disappearance of Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee Police are working to determine the whereabouts of a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. At this point, they're not ruling out foul play but exactly what happened to him remains a mystery. Okeechobee Police say they have three investigators—a detective and two...
cbs12.com
Jupiter police searching for second suspect in deadly hit-and-run
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a deadly hit-and-run. According to detectives, on Friday night, Jupiter police officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle. Police say the driver of the car proceeded to make an illegal U-turn and then hit a pedestrian near Center St. and Loxahatchee Dr.
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Okeechobee Police Department.
cbs12.com
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
Group home driver arrested after van with wheelchair-dependent man inside stolen
A second person was arrested Wednesday after a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside was stolen earlier this week in Port St. Lucie, police said.
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
cw34.com
Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
cbs12.com
PBSO investigating homicide in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the City of Pahokee. According to detectives, it happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday near the 100 block of Carver Place. Investigators responded to the shooting and once on scene found a man...
cbs12.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
WPBF News 25
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
cbs12.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — One person is dead following a crash in Fort Pierce. Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Chevy Equinox SUV traveling north along S. U.S. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of their vehicle, per Fort Pierce police.
cbs12.com
Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
cbs12.com
Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
