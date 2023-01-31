Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Parkridge Health System Names Dalton as Assistant Chief Financial Officer
Parkridge Health System is proud to announce Courtney Dalton, CPA, MACC, has been promoted to assistant chief financial officer for Parkridge Health System. “I am grateful for the knowledge and experience Courtney brings to our accounting team,” said Carolyn Ridge, chief financial officer of Parkridge Health System. “Her strong background in healthcare finance will be instrumental for Parkridge Health.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
McBrien Road at Ringgold Road Will Be Closed Temporarily for Construction
Construction is planned to begin on Feb. 6 with an anticipated completion of about 42 days, according to information provided by the East Ridge Police Department. During this phase of construction, the intersection will remain closed while crews install new stormwater drainage pipes. Once completed, the intersection will be re-opened for public access.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 3
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001318 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A man was arrested on Hamilton County warrants. 23-001316 – 941 Spring Creek Rd – Disorder – Police responded to the ER due to a patient...
