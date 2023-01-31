ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU women's basketball at Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report

Kim Mulkey and her team won't see the same Texas A&M when they visit the Aggies on Sunday afternoon. It's true No. 3 LSU women's basketball dominated A&M in every facet in early January inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, running away with a 74-34 victory. But Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) was without arguably its best player, and Joni Taylor's bench was desperately short with seven players.
Transfer Christian Little says LSU baseball staff 'definitely a 180' from Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE ― Transfer Christian Little was one of the many key additions the LSU baseball program made this offseason to bolster its pitching staff. Little, who started at Vanderbilt as a freshman before transferring after his sophomore year, spoke to the media for the first time as a Tiger on Friday and commented on the differences he's seen so far.
LSU baseball slides in at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball will begin the 2023 season as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll. The Tigers were among seven SEC teams in the preseason poll released Thursday, all of which made the top 10. Tennessee is No. 2, followed by Texas A&M (No. 4), Florida (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 7) and Vanderbilt (No. 9).
LSU women's basketball escapes overtime thriller against Georgia

It's felt like over the last couple of weeks that a performance like this was coming for Kim Mulkey's team. In its biggest game to date, No. 3 LSU women's basketball fought off any stumble against the Tennessee Lady Vols on Monday night to grab an emotional win in front of a record crowd.
LSU women's basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates

LSU women's basketball looks remain one of two undefeated teams left in the women's college basketball as it hosts Georgia inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). The No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) have opened Southeastern Conference play unbeaten in nine games and are...
