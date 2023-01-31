Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball at Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report
Kim Mulkey and her team won't see the same Texas A&M when they visit the Aggies on Sunday afternoon. It's true No. 3 LSU women's basketball dominated A&M in every facet in early January inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, running away with a 74-34 victory. But Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) was without arguably its best player, and Joni Taylor's bench was desperately short with seven players.
postsouth.com
Transfer Christian Little says LSU baseball staff 'definitely a 180' from Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE ― Transfer Christian Little was one of the many key additions the LSU baseball program made this offseason to bolster its pitching staff. Little, who started at Vanderbilt as a freshman before transferring after his sophomore year, spoke to the media for the first time as a Tiger on Friday and commented on the differences he's seen so far.
postsouth.com
LSU baseball slides in at No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball will begin the 2023 season as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll. The Tigers were among seven SEC teams in the preseason poll released Thursday, all of which made the top 10. Tennessee is No. 2, followed by Texas A&M (No. 4), Florida (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 7) and Vanderbilt (No. 9).
postsouth.com
LSU basketball hasn't won in 2023. Here are the four best chances left in Matt McMahon's first season
BATON ROUGE - It's been a rough start to the year for LSU basketball. The Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) still haven't won a game in 2023. LSU is 0-9 in the new year and has lost nine straight after falling 87-77 to Missouri on Wednesday. Expectations around the Tigers heading...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball escapes overtime thriller against Georgia
It's felt like over the last couple of weeks that a performance like this was coming for Kim Mulkey's team. In its biggest game to date, No. 3 LSU women's basketball fought off any stumble against the Tennessee Lady Vols on Monday night to grab an emotional win in front of a record crowd.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates
LSU women's basketball looks remain one of two undefeated teams left in the women's college basketball as it hosts Georgia inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). The No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) have opened Southeastern Conference play unbeaten in nine games and are...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball suffers ninth straight loss in a shootout with Missouri: Tigers winless in 2023
The losses continue to pile up for LSU basketball. LSU suffered its ninth consecutive defeat on Wednesday, falling 87-77 at Missouri. The loss extended LSU's winless record in 2023 to 0-9. It was also the seventh time this season it had lost by double-digits, all against SEC teams. Missouri's offense...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese embraces 'Bayou Barbie' nickname. Merch may be next
BATON ROUGE – New year, new season, new you. At least, that's how her short time so far in Baton Rouge has gone for Angel Reese. The star player, who's helped guide No. 3 LSU women's basketball to a program-best 22-0 start and the program's longest winning streak at 22 games, is in the process of garnering a trademark for "Bayou Barbie."
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates as Matt McMahon tries to break 8-game skid
LSU (12-9, 1-7 SEC) most recently lost to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, 76-68. Coach Matt McMahon's team led by five with 8:59 left to play but faltered down the stretch. LSU didn't make another field goal after taking the five-point advantage until there were only 25 seconds remaining in the game.
postsouth.com
'REenergize the Gulf Coast' launched: Baton Rouge-Geismar corridor at the center of activity
The Daily Digest, the Baton Rouge Carbon Reduction Alliance, and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced the launch of "REenergize the Gulf Coast," an online community and event series that will feature the rise of new low-carbon technologies that are transforming the U.S. Gulf Coast economy. The Baton Rouge-Geismar industrial...
