The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are among the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. While the earphones don't pack as many features as its Pro sibling, their significantly lower price tag makes up for it. To deliver the best user experience possible, Google rolls out new firmware updates for the earbuds every once in a while to fix any lingering bugs. The company is currently rolling out one such minor update (v3.519.0) for the Pixel Buds A-Series that presumably fixes some underlying bugs. But the firmware seems to have broken the earbuds' ability to pair with multiple devices.

4 DAYS AGO