Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DAYTON, OH
Premier Health to sell downtown Dayton headquarters tower

One of Dayton's biggest employers, Premier Health, is selling its headquarters building in downtown Dayton. This move comes after a major shift since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when employees started working remotely for health and safety measures. In a statement, Premier said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly transformed...
DAYTON, OH
These 'smart socks' help determine treatment for back pain

Smart socks are playing a key role in helping to alleviate back pain. Palarum, the maker of the socks, is partnering with Mayfield Brain & Spine to use key measurements like gait speed and weight distribution to determine if various treatments will be successful for patients. Fairfield's Carol Gore suffered...
FAIRFIELD, OH

