wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drive. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
wvxu.org
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
wvxu.org
Urban Roots podcast co-host explores local Black history with a series of events
Three of Cincinnati's predominantly Black neighborhoods — Avondale, Evanston and South Cumminsville — have a rich history with long-term residents who have many stories to tell. One of those residents is Marye Ward, who is working to preserve the historic St. Mark’s Church in Evanston. Historic preservationist...
wvxu.org
Premier Health to sell downtown Dayton headquarters tower
One of Dayton's biggest employers, Premier Health, is selling its headquarters building in downtown Dayton. This move comes after a major shift since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when employees started working remotely for health and safety measures. In a statement, Premier said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly transformed...
wvxu.org
A domestic violence program's expansion in Hamilton County is slowed by workforce challenges
A program that offers immediate support to domestic violence survivors is making slow progress toward expanding to all of Hamilton County. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team, or DVERT, is a program from the nonprofit Women Helping Women. President Kristin Shrimplin announced last August a plan to partner with all...
wvxu.org
Academy of Pediatrics' new guidelines on childhood obesity garners support and criticism
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years. The pediatricians say the time for "watchful waiting" is over, and advise intensive treatment options at earlier years. Intensive therapy is advised, and at certain stages, weight loss medication and...
wvxu.org
These 'smart socks' help determine treatment for back pain
Smart socks are playing a key role in helping to alleviate back pain. Palarum, the maker of the socks, is partnering with Mayfield Brain & Spine to use key measurements like gait speed and weight distribution to determine if various treatments will be successful for patients. Fairfield's Carol Gore suffered...
