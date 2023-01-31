GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette remains on track to see temperatures rise into the low 40s Friday through Sunday, but snow chances re-enter the forecast Sunday night. Today will feel unseasonably warm under mostly sunny skies as the high reaches 36 degrees. Wind chills may dip to 12 as winds come from the southwest at 6 to 11 mph and gusts reach 17 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 25. Winds will pick up to 13 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph but wind chills will dip a degree to 11 degrees.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO