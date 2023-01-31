It feels like we've been waiting forever but the time has come. The finalists have been announced for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Arkansas Heritage has been around since 2016 and even though it's young it has become one of the most anticipated lists in Arkansas. Why? Because Arkansas has some fantastic restaurants, eateries and food events and it's great to see them all being recognized.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO