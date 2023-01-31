Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Related
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Finalists, Have You Been to Any?
It feels like we've been waiting forever but the time has come. The finalists have been announced for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Arkansas Heritage has been around since 2016 and even though it's young it has become one of the most anticipated lists in Arkansas. Why? Because Arkansas has some fantastic restaurants, eateries and food events and it's great to see them all being recognized.
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
KSLA
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief break in the precipitation earlier this morning, another round of widespread rain and freezing rain will be arriving from the southwest during the morning commute. Temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees along and north of I-20 leading to the potential of more freezing rain and very slick travel conditions. Allow extra time if you have to head into work or school this morning!
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
The Weather Channel
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0