South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
Power 95.9

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Finalists, Have You Been to Any?

It feels like we've been waiting forever but the time has come. The finalists have been announced for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Arkansas Heritage has been around since 2016 and even though it's young it has become one of the most anticipated lists in Arkansas. Why? Because Arkansas has some fantastic restaurants, eateries and food events and it's great to see them all being recognized.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief break in the precipitation earlier this morning, another round of widespread rain and freezing rain will be arriving from the southwest during the morning commute. Temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees along and north of I-20 leading to the potential of more freezing rain and very slick travel conditions. Allow extra time if you have to head into work or school this morning!
LOUISIANA STATE
Kait 8

ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains

Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​inter Storm Mara's icy side is...
TEXAS STATE
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

