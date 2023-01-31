ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
NJ.com

E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law

A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America

The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Toms River, NJ
