New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention
One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes
A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of...
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law
A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Travel Experts Say This Great Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Unique
Sometimes there's no better getaway than the ones you can find right here in New Jersey. A major publication has revealed what they think the most unique hotel in New Jersey is. Here in the Garden State, we're always looking for something new and unique to do, so why not...
The Most Fabulous Historic Motels Can Be Found in this Jersey Shore Town
In fact, this Jersey Shore town has the most historic motels anywhere in New Jersey, how cool is that?. This is why I love New Jersey, every day we find out a new, cool tidbit of information. This Jersey Shore town is very popular. Probably the most family-friendly "big" boardwalk...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
This Popular Discount Retailer Is Opening Another New Jersey Store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
The 2023 Definitive List of the Very Best Bagels in New Jersey
I asked Jersey Facebook foodies to name their favorite bagel spot. Now it's time to reveal the best of the best. When I posed the question on social media of where to find the best bagel, there were a few wise guys and girls who answered "New York." I'm not...
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
RG&E reminds customers of availability of HEAP Emergency Assistance
Earlier this winter, RG&E announced late payment charge suspension, bill credits, and other assistance programs for customers in need.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America
The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
