Louisiana football OC: 'We got the state's best player at quarterback,' over Arch Manning
Louisiana football stamped its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day and what better way to close it than believing you landed the state's best player at the 11th hour. Quarterback D'Wayne' Winfield, or "Lunch" as he's affectionately known, signed with the Ragin' Cajuns Wednesday out of Lutcher, just two...
Unemployment rate rising in Louisiana's big cities. Here's what to know
Many of Louisiana's major metropolitan areas saw unemployment rates increase from December 2021 to December 2022, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, even while the state saw record-low unemployment for much of the year. All of Louisiana's nine metro areas' unemployment rates increased from November to...
Should Louisiana issue $10,000 grants to homeowners to hurricane proof roofs?
Momentum is growing among Louisiana lawmakers to fund a program that would provide grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs, which experts have said is one of the long-term solutions to solve the state's property insurance crisis triggered by a series of devastating hurricanes since 2020.
