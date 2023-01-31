Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
No. 14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64
VILLANOVA (10-12) Dixon 6-8 1-2 14, Slater 1-5 2-2 5, Whitmore 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 5-8 2-2 14, Moore 2-9 3-4 9, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 5, Hausen 3-4 3-3 12, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 11-13 64. MARQUETTE (18-5) Ighodaro 4-7 2-5 10, Prosper 1-5...
WJFW-TV
Green Bay man wanted in double homicide captured in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Green Bay man wanted in a double homicide in Arkansas. WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that 48-year-old Richard Sotka was arrested Sunday and charged in Brown County, Wisconsin, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and bail jumping.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's largest vote audit finds no machine errors
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission unanimously approved on Thursday the results of a hand-count audit of the November election, which found that voting machines worked as intended. Auditors inspected 222,075 ballots — the largest audit in state history — and found only six errors, all caused...
WJFW-TV
DNR hiring for seasonal jobs
MASIAON - The Wisconsin DNR is hiring hundreds of seasonal staff for its state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The DNR is planning on hiring 400 seasonal employees. The openings are for a variety of positions including outdoor maintenance, grounds-keeping, park rangers, Parks and Recreation Specialists and customer service.
Comments / 0