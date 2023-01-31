ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Woman killed in fatal head-on Cache County crash

PETERSBORO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reportedly died over the weekend after losing control and crashing head-on with another car, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old woman, identified as Emily Fisher of South Jordan, was reportedly traveling westbound on SR-30 near milepost 101 near Petersboro. According to Utah Highway Patrol, conditions at the time were slushy, causing Fisher to lose control of her car.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
HERRIMAN, UT
One person killed in wrong-way head-on collision on I-15 near Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Wednesday morning when police said he was hit by another driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Salt Lake City police search for suspect in fatal downtown stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City. Events unfolded at 3:43 p.m. Thursday when SLC911 received information about the stabbing at Palmer Court, located at 999 South Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in critical condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Trailer torched in apparent botched effort to keep pipes warm

FIELDING, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An attempt to keep pipes warm in freezing temperatures Friday may have failed miserably, officials say, instead setting the home on fire. Firefighting units from Box Elder County, Fielding and Garland responded to a smoking trailer just before 11 a.m. Friday...
FIELDING, UT
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT

