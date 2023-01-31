Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Layton City Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by garbage truck after ‘darting’ into traffic
LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was struck by a garbage truck and critically injured Thursday morning in Layton. The incident happened at 1100 West & State Route 193. North Davis Fire also responded to the scene. The age of the victim is 18 or...
KUTV
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
kmyu.tv
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
Man killed by car in Salt Lake City was a veteran, beloved Rose Park neighbor
Alan Dice was an Air Force and Utah Army National Guard veteran who lived in Rose Park for 23 years.
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
ABC 4
Woman killed in fatal head-on Cache County crash
PETERSBORO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reportedly died over the weekend after losing control and crashing head-on with another car, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old woman, identified as Emily Fisher of South Jordan, was reportedly traveling westbound on SR-30 near milepost 101 near Petersboro. According to Utah Highway Patrol, conditions at the time were slushy, causing Fisher to lose control of her car.
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
Gephardt Daily
Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in wrong-way head-on collision on I-15 near Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Wednesday morning when police said he was hit by another driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police search for suspect in fatal downtown stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City. Events unfolded at 3:43 p.m. Thursday when SLC911 received information about the stabbing at Palmer Court, located at 999 South Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in critical condition.
Gephardt Daily
Trailer torched in apparent botched effort to keep pipes warm
FIELDING, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An attempt to keep pipes warm in freezing temperatures Friday may have failed miserably, officials say, instead setting the home on fire. Firefighting units from Box Elder County, Fielding and Garland responded to a smoking trailer just before 11 a.m. Friday...
2 suspects wanted in connection to deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
One person is dead after a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon and police are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.
Gephardt Daily
Utah officials rescue alleged sex-trafficked girl in West Valley City home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators say they have rescued a missing juvenile girl from the basement of a convicted sex-trafficker in West Valley City. “Agents from the Utah Department of Corrections’ Division of Adult Probation and Parole have located a missing juvenile girl...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
kjzz.com
Family, friends brave cold temperatures to remember 15-year-old killed by school bus
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Family and friends braved the cold temperatures to gather together at the Jordan High School soccer field. They did a balloon release after school to honor and remember sophomore Jennifer Flores Diaz. The Jordan High 15-year-old student died after a Hillcrest High School bus hit and killed her on Jan. 27.
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
kjzz.com
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
