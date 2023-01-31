PETERSBORO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reportedly died over the weekend after losing control and crashing head-on with another car, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old woman, identified as Emily Fisher of South Jordan, was reportedly traveling westbound on SR-30 near milepost 101 near Petersboro. According to Utah Highway Patrol, conditions at the time were slushy, causing Fisher to lose control of her car.

