Bentonville, AR

NWACC experiences 15.9% increase in spring enrollment

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College announced an enrollment increase of 15.9% for the 2023 spring semester compared to the 2022 semester.

The unofficial preliminary count of enrolled academic-credit students was found to be 7,418 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 11th day of classes for the semester.

The college total enrollment figure typically may include some numbers that 11th-day enrollment numbers provided to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education do not, such as students who may be auditing a class or who are enrolled in classes that begin after the traditional 16-week term kicks off. Institutions across the state submit the reports to the Department of Higher Education in February.

“Such magnitude of growth in our spring enrollment is a direct result of our NWACC faculty and staff being so diligent and intentional in taking care of students inside and outside of the classroom,” said NWACC Vice President of Student Services Dr. Justin White. “I am proud to see such hard work pay off in restoring numbers toward pre-pandemic enrollment.”

NWACC says the total enrollment figure and other numbers cited for the 2023 spring semester are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

