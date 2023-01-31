Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroomThe LanternMarion, OH
Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally IdentifiedPrateek DasguptaLima, OH
Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classesThe LanternLima, OH
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
wktn.com
KHS Hosting CCP Meeting
There will be a College Credit Plus meeting on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:30PM in the Kenton High School cafeteria. Per State requirements, any student interested in taking CCP courses needs to attend this meeting with a parent. CCP information and updates will be presented. Area colleges are invited to...
wktn.com
Hardin County Horse Banquet
Hardin County – The eighth annual Hardin County Horse Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 18 at the Kenton Moose Family Center. The doors will open at 4:00 pm for a silent auction to raise funds for the scholarship fund and food will be served at 5:30 pm. Banquet tickets this year are $12.00 for adults and $9.00 for youth under 18 years of age. Children aged 6 and under are admitted free.
wktn.com
ACSO Launches New Pilot Program
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office announced a new pilot program which will allow the Sheriff’s Office to send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Cadet program will provide the costs of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets....
wktn.com
Bluffton University Nursing Program Granted Five-Year CCNE Accreditation
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s nursing program has been granted the full five-year accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the nation’s leading accrediting agency for nursing programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and residency levels. The accreditation status follows a successful virtual site accreditation visit...
wktn.com
TSC Donates Items to KHS Conservation Class
Students from Kenton High School’s Conservation class are benefiting from a donation from Tractor Supply Company in Kenton. The store donated trail cameras, wildlife plot food, clothing, scent kits, and much more. In the Conservation class, students learn conservation science and wildlife management. These donations will support several students’...
wktn.com
Fowler Promoted to Detective at APD
Patrolman Courtland Fowler was appointed to the position of Detective with the Ada Police Department earlier this month. Detective Fowler’s dedication to the Police Department and her close attention to detail were reasons listed for her promotion. Throughout last year, Detective Fowler began preparing for the appointment. She took...
wktn.com
Officials Quick to Condemn Alleged Nazi Homeschooling Program Operating in Upper Sandusky
Reports about a Nazi homeschooling network operating out of Upper Sandusky has residents up in arms and officials calling for an investigation. The so-called Dissident Homeschool program allegedly operated by a couple only known as “Mr. and Mrs. Saxton” supposedly distributed Nazi material to around 2500 subscribers as part of their educational material.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Springfield family files lawsuit against military in daughter’s death
In October 2022, the family of Kaylie Harris obtained an attorney and filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. They say her suicide was triggered by a sexual assault that was the result of a hate crime.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
wktn.com
Candidate for Ada School Superintendent Received Copy of Interview Questions; Board Cancels Current Search
The Ada School District’s Board of Education announced on Facebook that they have decided to cancel the current search for a Superintendent. A replacement for current Superintendent Robin Van Buskirk was being sought following her retirement. An Interim Superintendent will serve the district for the 2023-2024 school year. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director back in custody
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
wktn.com
Ohio Opioid Education Alliance Teams with CBJ
The Ohio Opioid Education Alliance is now officially partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders in Ohio. The Alliance is supported by RecoveryOhio. The Ohio Opioid Education Alliance is a public-private partnership made up of more than...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
wktn.com
Game Night Scheduled at MLJ Library
Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library’s newest adult program starts next week. Game Night will be held Tuesday February 7 from 5:30 until 7:00. The library will have plenty of games at different levels of difficulty or you can bring your own game. No registration is required.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
Comments / 0