Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
KITV.com
Suspect shot by police responding to reported car theft in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been arrested following a police shooting in Hilo on the Big Island, Friday afternoon. The incident began just before noon when Big Island police officers were called to a report of a car theft in progress in the 500 block of Kukuau Street. When officers arrived they met with the victim, who gave a description of the suspect, who had already run off.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Armed Hilo man shot by police hospitalized; full recovery expected
Updated at 4:38 p.m. on Feb. 3: A 32-year-old Hilo man, who Hawai’i Island police say was armed with a pistol, is hospitalized and expected to make a full recovery after being shot this afternoon by a police officer. The incident began after South Hilo patrol was called out...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix. There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kealoha victim Gerard Puana said his portion of a...
KITV.com
Some Big Island residents can't reach 911 due to service disruption
KEEAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some residents in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on the Big Island report being unable to access 911 services by telephone, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Officials say the issue seems to only be affecting AT&T customers at this time. Spectrum officials told Big Island...
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
bigislandnow.com
Puna man gets 15-year prison term
A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
bigislandnow.com
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
civilbeat.org
Deputy Prosecutor With History Of Neighbor Problems No Longer Employed By County
A deputy prosecutor with a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors is no longer working for Hawaii County. Randall Winston Albright’s last day as a deputy prosecutor was Jan. 31, said Danielle Niimi, a human resources employee in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Waltjen did not...
bigislandgazette.com
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events
The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
bigislandnow.com
Think Pink: Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival celebrates 30th anniversary on Saturday
Since its beginning, the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival has been all about the delicate pink blooms on the cherry trees at Church Row Park in the North Hawai‘i community of about 11,000 people. Oftentimes, a crown of snow on Maunakea provides a picturesque backdrop. In 1994, the festival’s...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers
Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
Comments / 1