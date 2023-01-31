ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keaau, HI

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
HILO, HI
Suspect shot by police responding to reported car theft in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been arrested following a police shooting in Hilo on the Big Island, Friday afternoon. The incident began just before noon when Big Island police officers were called to a report of a car theft in progress in the 500 block of Kukuau Street. When officers arrived they met with the victim, who gave a description of the suspect, who had already run off.
HILO, HI
Some Big Island residents can't reach 911 due to service disruption

KEEAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some residents in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on the Big Island report being unable to access 911 services by telephone, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Officials say the issue seems to only be affecting AT&T customers at this time. Spectrum officials told Big Island...
KEAAU, HI
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
Puna man gets 15-year prison term

A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
HILO, HI
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
HILO, HI
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
HILO, HI
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released

Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
HILO, HI
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers

Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
HILO, HI
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

