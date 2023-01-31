Read full article on original website
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
Teenage suspects from stolen car pursuit arrested in rideshare, outside school in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Four teenage suspects were arrested Friday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that spanned two Massachusetts towns. Randolph police said the car was taken from a parking lot at 27 Warren Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop a short time later, but the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle into reverse and hit a police cruiser.
Man wanted for deadly Brockton store shooting
Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.
Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building. according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
Wanted man arrested in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Norwood prepares to honor slain 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as mother demands justice
“Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" Family and friends of Tyler Lawrence will gather this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy, who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. A large turnout is expected at the memorial, to be held in the...
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
Death Investigation Underway After Body Found At Emerson College Building
District detectives are investigating after a body was found on Emerson College's campus in Boston, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. The investigation was launched after the body was found inside Emerson's Little Building, located at 80 Boylston Street, on Friday morning, Feb. 3, Boston Police said. Police said the death...
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
U.S. Marshals arrest Boston murder suspect in Youngstown
A man wanted for murder in Boston, Massachusetts was located and arrested in Youngstown. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took 56-year-old Dwight Watson into custody Thursday afternoon. Boston Police say Watson was involved in an altercation where he he stabbed the victim in the neck, killing them.
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
