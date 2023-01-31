ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Teenage suspects from stolen car pursuit arrested in rideshare, outside school in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Four teenage suspects were arrested Friday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that spanned two Massachusetts towns. Randolph police said the car was taken from a parking lot at 27 Warren Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop a short time later, but the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle into reverse and hit a police cruiser.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man arrested in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
FUN 107

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
WFMJ.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Boston murder suspect in Youngstown

A man wanted for murder in Boston, Massachusetts was located and arrested in Youngstown. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took 56-year-old Dwight Watson into custody Thursday afternoon. Boston Police say Watson was involved in an altercation where he he stabbed the victim in the neck, killing them.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy