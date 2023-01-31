Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Destroyed Ukrainian airplane, the world’s largest, to live on in Microsoft Flight Simulator
One of the earliest casualties of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine was the world’s largest airplane, the Antonov 225 Mriya. Now, a London-based software company called iniBuilds hopes to bring it back to life inside Microsoft Flight Simulator. The announcement, made Wednesday on Twitter, notes that the proceeds from the proposed $19.99 add-on will go to its manufacturer, Antonov, and Ukraine.
Polygon
3 things I learned about the 40K hobby by building a scale model airplane
Over the summer last year I took my daughters out to Bong State Recreation Area in Wisconsin. The massive park offers miles and miles of walking and riding trails, large camping areas, a place to ride your dirt bike, and even a model rocketry range. During my stay I was reminded that it was once an Air Force base, and that it’s named after Richard “Dick” Ira Bong, the United States’ top ace of World War II. Active from 1941-1945, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions over the Pacific. By the end of the war, and before his untimely death as a test pilot for one of our country’s first combat jet aircraft, he was credited with 40 air-to-air kills.
Polygon
Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows
Pokémon Squishmallows are now technically available, and definitely adorable, but surprising no one, these plushies have sold out just about everywhere. However, we’re keeping an eye on stocks at various retailers and clueing you into some tips that just might help you bring one of these precious round-boys home.
Polygon
Not every game needs to be a forever game
It’s not easy for any developer to keep up with the constant demand of live-service games, let alone developers accustomed to bigger projects with longer deadlines. As big studios and AAA games continue to experiment with the ongoing models that work for games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, the massive toll that constant updates can take on a studio become more and more apparent. But some developers are opting out of the update cycle in favor of big expansions and clearer end dates.
Polygon
How to make the Dead Space remake less scary
If you read the headline on this story and thought to yourself, “Why would I want to make the Dead Space remake less scary? The whole point is to be scared!” Just leave. Close the tab — this guide is not for you. Some of us love horror as a genre but also get a little too invested and stressed by it, or we get nightmares, or we just want it to be a little scary rather than super duper scary. If that describes you, read on for my list of tips and tricks to make the terror-packed Dead Space remake into a slightly spooky but bearable experience.
Polygon
How to get the Dead Space remake’s alternate ending
A big change in the Dead Space remake is the addition of an alternate ending. To see it, you’ll have to play the game (at least) twice and find some collectibles. Our Dead Space remake alternate ending guide explains what you need to do to trigger the new ending, and then explains what you’ll see and how it fits into the larger Dead Space lore.
Polygon
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Polygon
Can Command & Conquer devs make a great World War I strategy game?
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Mark Sheftall, a history professor at Bucknell University, highlighted a trend in stories about the Great War. The vast majority, Sheftall said, “try to tell the story of an individual, when the real story of World War I is really about the mass.” If Battlefield 1, Verdun, and Valiant Hearts were stories about the individual, the upcoming The Great War: Western Front is the latter: a game about the determined yet deteriorating mass of the war to end all wars.
Polygon
Hi-Fi Rush is Steam Deck verified, go forth and shred
Surprise breakout hit Hi-Fi Rush is officially Steam Deck verified, publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in a tweet on Thursday. The action rhythm game plays beautifully on Steam, and the handheld support means you can shred against bosses on the go. I’ve found that the game plays best with a controller, and I can’t wait to try it out on the Deck.
Polygon
Eldritch horror fishing game Dredge launches in March
Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” in which players seek fish and fortune, but encounter something, well, rather fishy on their journey, will be released March 30, developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17 announced Friday. Dredge is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Switch owners can expect a free demo for Dredge in the coming weeks.
Polygon
Elgato’s Stream Deck Mk.2 is 20% off through Feb. 6
The Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 is like a programmable command center for your PC setup, and now might be the right time to buy one since it’s 20 percent off through Monday, Feb. 6. This USB-powered gadget for PC and Mac has 15 buttons that can customized with Elgato’s vast library of creator and productivity-focused plug-ins. Each button has a little LCD screen that changes dynamically depending on your plug-in and can animate, which is cool.
Comments / 0