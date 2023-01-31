Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'
New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
CoinDesk
India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations
For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
CoinDesk
Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls for Crypto Ban in the US
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Vice Chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban cryptocurrencies. In an opinion piece in the Wall...
CoinDesk
UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance
U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Teams Up With SBI Digital Asset Holdings to Form Crypto Custodian in Japan
Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody is forming a joint venture with Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings's crypto arm to set up a crypto asset custodian for institutional investors, the two firmsannounced on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation
Canadian crypto mining firmPow.re said Thursday it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment. The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Delays Crypto-Stock Exchange Launch Again, This Time Until June: Report
Indonesia has delayed the rollout of a stock exchange for digital asset companies to later this year,CoinDesk Indonesia reported on Friday. Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesia's minister for trade, said on Thursday he plans to launch...
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Dispute Rages as the Indian Crypto Exchange Is Told to Move Funds Out of Binance
Binance has invited Zanmai Labs, the entity operating Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to ablog post on Friday. The solution ostensibly...
CoinDesk
Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023
The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: A late Thursday dip sent bitcoin and other cryptos into negative territory from Wednesday highs that followed the Federal Reserve's moderate interest rate hike. Insights: Crypto...
CoinDesk
Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January
Investment in cryptocurrency companies plunged 91% in January from a year earlier. Given that these deals can take months to get done, any funding drought resulting from the November collapse of FTX might not even be fully reflected yet.
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Industry Celebrates Government’s Planned Exemptions for Crypto Ad Approvals
The U.K. crypto industry has welcomed a government decision to introduce a bespoke exemption for crypto companies looking to advertise to local customers. But the country's financial regulator is a bit more cautious.
CoinDesk
Why Ex-SEC Official John Reed Stark Is Wrong About Crypto
In earlier eras, town criers would announce the latest news, a royal decree or warn the population of some threat. These figures were especially important at times of low literacy rates in society, where they could transmit, through common spoken language, the most vital announcements.
CoinDesk
Banking Startup LevelField Aims to Become First FDIC-Insured Institution to Offer Crypto Services
Banking startup LevelField is gunning to become the first FDIC-insured bank to offer digital asset services following its acquisition of Burling Bank, it saidWednesday. The full-service bank plans to offer its clients cryptocurrency-related services...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin's Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains?
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Crypto investors may have been expecting a 25 basis point rate hike, but the Fed's announcement didn't stop them from sending bitcoin and other cryptos higher. Will crypto assets move higher as more economic data pours in?
CoinDesk
TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges
Overstock-owned trading platform tZero will sunset its tZero Crypto app, which combines a digital wallet with exchange services, on March 6, the companytweeted Friday morning. The app's discontinuation comes as the firm struggles to...
