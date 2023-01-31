ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit

Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit

Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...

CoinDesk

Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'

Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'

New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.

CoinDesk

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...

CoinDesk

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls for Crypto Ban in the US

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls for Crypto Ban in the US

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Vice Chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban cryptocurrencies. In an opinion piece in the Wall...

CoinDesk

UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance

UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance

U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...

CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation

Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation

Canadian crypto mining firmPow.re said Thursday it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment. The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was...

CoinDesk

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.

CoinDesk

Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023

Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto's 2023

The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...

CoinDesk

Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug

Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug

Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.

CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: A late Thursday dip sent bitcoin and other cryptos into negative territory from Wednesday highs that followed the Federal Reserve's moderate interest rate hike. Insights: Crypto...

CoinDesk

Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January

Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January

Investment in cryptocurrency companies plunged 91% in January from a year earlier. Given that these deals can take months to get done, any funding drought resulting from the November collapse of FTX might not even be fully reflected yet.

CoinDesk

Why Ex-SEC Official John Reed Stark Is Wrong About Crypto

Why Ex-SEC Official John Reed Stark Is Wrong About Crypto

In earlier eras, town criers would announce the latest news, a royal decree or warn the population of some threat. These figures were especially important at times of low literacy rates in society, where they could transmit, through common spoken language, the most vital announcements.

CoinDesk

How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.

CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin's Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains?

First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin's Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains?

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Crypto investors may have been expecting a 25 basis point rate hike, but the Fed's announcement didn't stop them from sending bitcoin and other cryptos higher. Will crypto assets move higher as more economic data pours in?
CoinDesk

TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges

TZero to Sunset tZero Crypto App Amid Regulatory Challenges

Overstock-owned trading platform tZero will sunset its tZero Crypto app, which combines a digital wallet with exchange services, on March 6, the companytweeted Friday morning. The app's discontinuation comes as the firm struggles to...


