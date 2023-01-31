ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony’s Net Worth Makes Him the Highest Selling Salsa Artist Ever—Here’s If He’s Richer Than His Ex J-Lo

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
As an accomplished singer-songwriter and actor, Marc Anthony’s net worth does not go unnoticed. The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer has a well-established career that puts him on the map for every album that he puts out.

Growing up in New York and going around town as a session vocalist, Anthony set a name up for himself with his unique artistry. His first English album Marc Anthony debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in 1998, and went Platinum just six weeks later. Eventually, it was certified triple platinum, and the song “I Need To Know” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

So what exactly is Marc Anthony’s net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Marc Anthony’s net worth?

What is Marc Anthony’s net worth? Marc Anthony’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Born as Marco Antonio Muñiz after the famous Mexican singer, Anthony had his start in his hometown of New York City as a session vocalist. He took a turn with salsa music and he ended up being such a hit and one of the top-selling tropical salsa acts of all time after releasing his first three salsa albums between 1993 and 1997 with Otra Nota, Todo a Su Tiempo, and Contra La Corriente. The three-time Grammy and seven-time Latin Grammy-winner has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Along with music, Anthony honed in his acting skills when he starred in the 1995 film Hackers . He had a role in Martin Scorsese’s 1999 drama Bringing Out the Dead , and in 2001, opposite Salma Hayek, was in the film In the Time of the Butterflies . He also acted in a Broadway play in 1998 called The Capeman where he met one of his wives Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony also founded the Maestro Cares Foundation in 2012 in partnership with entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas. The foundation helps orphanages around the world, with the Hackers star passionate about providing essential resources to the organizations. According to the site, Anthony created the foundation “intended to address the housing, academic and health challenges that orphaned children face each day in developing Latin American countries.” They opened the orphanage Niños de Cristo in La Romana, Dominican Republic on April 2, 2014, providing a home to more than 150 children. In April 2015, the foundation opened the doors to the Monseñor Victor Tamayo home in Barranquilla. Colombia

In 2015, he founded Magnus Media. The company has operating units that include an artist management company, music publishing, digital content creation, film & television, a music label, a sports division and an entertainment-centric marketing practice focused on leveraging the power of top Latino content creators in the U.S. and worldwide.

In 2018, he bought a Floridian mansion for $19 million from rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great-great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó. In 2021, he walked away with a $3.4-million profit after selling the villa.

One of Marc Anthony’s famous relationships was with fellow New York native Jennifer Lopez. In J-Lo’s book True Love , the singer revealed that Marc Anthony said to her, “One day you’re going to be my wife.” The two reportedly dated in the early 2000s but nothing serious came out of it. They also collaborated on J-Lo’s first album with the song “No Me Ames” in 1999. The pair reunited in 2004 and secretly tied the knot in June of that year.

By 2008, the married couple welcomed their twins —Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz. Unfortunately, J-Lo and Marc’s marriage didn’t last. The pair announced their separation in July 2011, saying in a statement at the time, “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion.” It was Marc who eventually went on to file for divorce from Jen in 2012, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time.

The divorce settlement included Anthony getting physical custody of them for seven days per month.The court documents detail how the exes are to split custody of the children on school vacations, birthdays and holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween. The couple have also agreed to protect the twins from paparazzi intrusion and ensure that they “are not exposed to unwanted publicity.”

Anthony also married Shannon De Lima in November 2014. The former couple met at the Latin Grammys gala in 2011 and dated for three years before tying the knot in 2014. Two years into their marriage, their relationship was over and they divorced.

Marc Anthony and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses.

The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami.

The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer wore a Christian Dior suit. Anthony’s two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex-Dayanara Torres attended the wedding. However, Anthony’s child, Emme, who he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding according to Hollywood Life.

The wedding itself was so extravagant. The View co-host Ana Navarro gave some details about the spectacular wedding on Instagram. “Folks, when I left @marcanthony’s & @nadiatferreira’s wedding at 3am, @victoriabeckham & @davidbeckham were on the dance floor and @salmahayek was gliding in the air, while @luisfonsi looked on,” Ana wrote . “I ran out of gas. Am now in my bed feeling I’m missing out. But I just couldn’t stand in these shoes one more minute. … I don’t even have the energy to take off my make-up.” David Beckham and Carlos Slim Domit shared the duties as Best Man. The Maid of Honor was Carlos Slim Domit’s wife Maria Elena Torruco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kXmDfb800

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

