Obituary: Paula “Polly Sue” Rogers Steele, 90

Paula “Polly Sue” Rogers Steele, 90, of Hinton, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Summers County A.R.H. Hospital in Hinton.

Paula was born June 1, 1932, at Wickham, WV; she was the daughter of the late Ernest Ellis “Shine” and Daphna Hedrick Rogers.

Polly Sue attended Hinton High School and graduated with the class of 1950. She retired from the Boy Scouts of America Indian Nations Council in Tulsa, OK, in 1995 to return to Hinton to care for her mother.

She was a member of the Nimitz Missionary Baptist Church, Summers County A.R.H. Auxiliary, and Beta Sigma Phi. She was also a former member of the Delphi and Junior Womens Club in Beckley, WV.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Steele of San Antonio, TX; two sons, Roger B. Steele (Debbie) of Owasso, OK, and Thomas A. Steele (Laura Long) of Broken Arrow, OK; three grandchildren, Derek E. Steele of San Antonio, TX, Logan A. Steele of Tulsa, OK, and Taylor D. Steele of Broken Arrow, OK; a special friend, Richard A. Steele of San Antonio, TX.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton with Pastor Don Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of services, Friday, at the funeral home.

