Last chance to vote for Gold Derby Film Award winners: Voting closes February 5

Have you voted for the 21st Annual Gold Derby Film Awards winners yet? The nominations were decided by more than 2,000 Gold Derby users and announced on January 17. You have until the end of the day on Sunday, February 5, to cast your final ballot . The good news is, if there are films you still want to squeeze in before voting closes, you may update your ballot as often as you wish right up to the very last minute. No votes are final until all voting closes on February 5.

To cast your votes, first you must register for a free Gold Derby account here if you don’t have one already. Once you have an account, visit our predictions center here . Then scroll down to “ Gold Derby Film Awards 2023 ” and click the green box that says “ VOTE ” to make your choices in as many or as few categories as you wish.

Click on a category at the top of the predictions page. Below that, add a candidate from the left column to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol., and then click SAVE. We decide winners by a simple plurality vote in this round, so you’ll select just one nominee in each category as your favorite; the nominee with the most votes wins. The one exception is Best Picture, where there are 10 nominees: there you’ll rank your top three choices, with your top choice getting three points, your second choice getting two points, and your third choice getting one point. Whichever film gets the most points wins Best Picture. So passion is crucial: it takes multiple third-place votes to match the voting power of a single first-place vote.

“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” ruled the nominations with 14, far more than any other film. Next in line with eight is the dark comedy “ The Banshees of Inisherin .” That character-driven piece outdid a few blockbusters: “Avatar: The Way of Water” with seven nominations and then “The Batman” and “Top Gun: Maverick” with six apiece. All of those films are up for Best Picture, along with the acclaimed indie “Aftersun,” Steven Spielberg ‘s deeply personal “ The Fabelmans ,” the murder mystery “Glass Onion,” the sci-fi thriller “Nope,” and the tense character study “TAR.” Which do you think should win? Vote now to let us know.

