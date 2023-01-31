Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
The legendary local hot spots of the past
Native Floridians who mourn the loss of “Old Florida” aren’t always being purely sentimental. The Sunshine State really was filled with magic places back in the day — and our region had plenty of magic, especially on the barrier islands. Our keys were packed with legendary hotels, restaurants, markets and gathering spots.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
fox13news.com
Restored life-size Cinderella figurine finds new life at Ulele in Tampa Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - While much of Tampa’s Riverwalk shows off the gleaming, new construction of modern buildings, in contrast, Cinderella in a horse-drawn pumpkin carriage, may seem out of place. The life-size figurine is along the north end of the Riverwalk outside Ulele, a restaurant owned by Richard Gonzmart.
fox13news.com
'Extension of the community': Upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa-based real estate firm Ally Capital Group and the St. Petersburg-based firm Paradise Ventures released renderings of upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete Thursday. It’s a multimillion-dollar project that the two groups said will "revitalize the once upscale retail destination into a...
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire
BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
fox13news.com
Mosaic sells golf resort built on phosphate land for $160 million
BOWLING GREEN Fla. - One of Florida’s most unusual and upscale golf resorts has been sold. Streamsong Resort in South Polk County sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land that was owned by the Mosaic Company. Now it's been sold for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC.
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island
The name itself makes one intrigued about this enchanting place. Things to See in Treasure Island: This coastal paradise offers a plethora of activities for a memorable vacation. Located on a barrier island along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County, Treasure Island abounds in white sandy beaches with crystal clear waters.
cltampa.com
The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about
There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
