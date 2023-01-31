ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Longboat Observer

The legendary local hot spots of the past

Native Floridians who mourn the loss of “Old Florida” aren’t always being purely sentimental. The Sunshine State really was filled with magic places back in the day — and our region had plenty of magic, especially on the barrier islands. Our keys were packed with legendary hotels, restaurants, markets and gathering spots.
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
fox13news.com

Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm

SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
fox13news.com

Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire

BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night

The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
nomadlawyer.org

07 Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island

The name itself makes one intrigued about this enchanting place. Things to See in Treasure Island: This coastal paradise offers a plethora of activities for a memorable vacation. Located on a barrier island along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County, Treasure Island abounds in white sandy beaches with crystal clear waters.
cltampa.com

The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about

There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
