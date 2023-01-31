ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!

Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Proud House Cat Bully and Chase Off an Invading Fox

Foxes don’t typically hunt house cats — they’re worthy opponents, especially when full-grown. However, a fox might hunt a small house cat if it considers it small enough to be prey. In this clip, you watch as a domesticated house cat interacts with a fox that has entered its territory.
9&10 News

Here Are 20 of Your Cutest Cats, Horses and Other Pets

Last week we posted a photo gallery of your cute dogs and asked you to send in more photos, and we received an amazing response. So we posted a second cute dogs gallery. And you kept on sending in ridiculously cute photos! It was amazing to see, and you can view the results on our Pet Photos page.
petpress.net

9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever

Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
msn.com

19 Common “Facts” About Dogs That Are Actually False

Slide 1 of 20: You may think your dog knowledge is outstanding (you know popular dog breeds like the back of your hand), but the truth is that some dog facts you've heard through the grapevine simply aren't that true. That's right. There's a lot of misinformation out there about our pups. And while much of it's pretty harmless, some perpetuated dog myths are downright dangerous—for you and your dog. Some inaccurate beliefs can cause you to misinterpret certain dog behaviors or dog facial expressions, lead to subpar nutrition or put a strain on the owner-dog bond. We reached out to a range of pet experts, including veterinarians, dog trainers and behaviorists, to shine some light on the biggest dog myths out there. Are those signs your dog is happy incorrect? Can you actually interpret the things your dog wishes you knew? Get to the bottom of these dog myths and facts. Get Reader's Digest’s Read Up newsletter for more fun facts, humor, cleaning, travel and tech all week long.
pupvine.com

Why Do German Shepherds Howl At Sirens? 4 Explanations

German Shepherds are vocal dogs. Not only do they bark a lot, but many of them also howl, especially at the sounds like police sirens, ambulance sirens, or fire sirens. What causes this? Why do German Shepherds howl at sirens?. Howling is one way some dogs, like German Shepherds, communicate....
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
