Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]

At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Ready to Date Again Yet

It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?. "No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy Turns Three Months Old [Pictures]

As any parent can attest, time flies by when your babies are young. It's the same for Scotty McCreery and his son Avery, who crossed the three-month mark in January. The "You Time" singer shared his son's three-month-old photos on social media with fans, as he's been celebrating each of the milestones as a first-time father. Although he didn't offer a caption, "Time is flying" is written in text on one of the snaps.
Top 10 Clint Black Songs

In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Remember When ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for St. Jude?

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude after he promised he’d shave his head. The photos are more than worth the donation. It was summer 2021, and if he’s being honest he’d tell you it was way too hot for all that hair anyway. Gaines asked his fans to “chip” in and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as extra motivation for him to shave his head. In four days, he whipped up over $300,000 in donations.
