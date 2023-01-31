Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]
At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Nate Smith Nabs First No. 1 With ‘Whiskey on You': ‘My Dad Is Just Glad I Have a Job’
A glass of whiskey is in order to celebrate Nate Smith's first No. 1 hit, "Whiskey on You." The Gold-certified track reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. “When I released ‘Whiskey on You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just...
Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Ready to Date Again Yet
It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?. "No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy Turns Three Months Old [Pictures]
As any parent can attest, time flies by when your babies are young. It's the same for Scotty McCreery and his son Avery, who crossed the three-month mark in January. The "You Time" singer shared his son's three-month-old photos on social media with fans, as he's been celebrating each of the milestones as a first-time father. Although he didn't offer a caption, "Time is flying" is written in text on one of the snaps.
Top 10 Clint Black Songs
In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Family Disney Trip Was a Blast [Watch]
Cole Hauser is putting his break from Yellowstone Season 5 to good use. The actor turned to social media to share scenes from a fun family outing to Walt Disney World, calling it a "wonderful experience." The actor posted a picture on his Instagram page with his wife and two...
Reba McEntire’s Restaurant Honors Her Late Mom in the Most Special Way
Reba McEntire's newly opened restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, Reba's Place, is filled with personal touches. Some of the country star's plaques and accolades hang on the walls, pieces from her wardrobe are on display, and the menu even features tater tots, a playful nod to the nickname given to McEntire by her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
Shania Twain Doesn’t Eat Solid Food on Show Days — Here’s Why
Shania Twain is known for her dazzling and highly physical live shows, and like any good performer, she adheres to strict dieting rules on the road so she can be her best self onstage. But the reasoning behind one particular dieting restriction might come as a surprise. "I drink liquids...
Country Stars Support St. Jude: How to Get Your ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ T-Shirt
More than two dozen country music stars are hoping you’ll join them as a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The new This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirts are here, and they’ll look as good on you as they do Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more.
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit
Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
See Inside Kenny Chesney’s Mind-Blowing $11.5 Million Hilltop Estate in Nashville [Pictures]
Kenny Chesney sure has impeccable taste in real estate. The country superstar's jaw-dropping estate outside of Nashville was one of the most magnificent celebrity homes of them all, according to pictures. Chesney purchased his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot stone villa on a hilltop on 56 rural acres in 2009, paying $9.25...
Remember When ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for St. Jude?
Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude after he promised he’d shave his head. The photos are more than worth the donation. It was summer 2021, and if he’s being honest he’d tell you it was way too hot for all that hair anyway. Gaines asked his fans to “chip” in and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as extra motivation for him to shave his head. In four days, he whipped up over $300,000 in donations.
