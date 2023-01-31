ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain wanted for Lettie G. Howard 2023 sailing season

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Flagship Niagara League is looking for the next captain of the Lettie G. Howard .

A job posting at SailFNL.org/Employment reads the Flagship Niagara League is seeking qualified candidates for Captain of the Lettie G. Howard for the 2023 sailing season.

Lettie G. Howard’s 2022 season comes to an end

The Lettie G. is primarily an educational and day sail vessel, with two short voyages planned for the 2023 season.

The posting describes the Captain as someone who “manages a chief mate and a team of deckhands to provide safe, educational and enjoyable sailing experiences to passengers and trainees.”

Lettie G. Howard sets sail once again after crews re-rig mast

Lettie G. Howard’s Captain reports to the Flagship Niagara League’s Fleet Captain and is expected to be largely self-sufficient in managing the ship, its crew and its educational program.

The position is based in Erie. During the summer, Lettie G. operates six to seven days a week.

Click here to apply for the position and for a list of qualifications and responsibilities.

YourErie

