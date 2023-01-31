Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)
Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born to Glenna and Benjamin Rex Andersen in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1943 he was the first of five siblings. As a young boy, Brent loved his dog Brando, his mother’s cooking...
sweetwaternow.com
Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University
Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond
Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
sweetwaternow.com
Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)
Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD. She was born August 29, 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Though Tonya was born in Wisconsin, she grew up and built a wonderful life here in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help. FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters...
sweetwaternow.com
John Warner (September 19, 1951 – January 29, 2023)
John Warner, 71, passed away January 29, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Oakland, California, the son of Philip M. Warner Sr. and Veronica Curran. John graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1969. He worked in construction...
sweetwaternow.com
Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms
Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!. Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes. You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that...
sweetwaternow.com
RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe. On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a...
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Time to Submit Your Kindergarten Registration for SCSD No. 2!
If you have not done so already, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child(ren) who will be 5 years old on or before September 15, 2023. HOW TO REGISTER. If you have another child currently attending school in the Sweetwater SD #2 system:
