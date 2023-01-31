ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

22 WSBT

Stolen vehicle involved in accident in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle at the Meijer gas station parking lot on Elkhart Road, near Ox Bow Park, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3. Police arrived on scene and made attempts to stop a Kia stolen from...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
PORTAGE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Wrong-way driver detection system installed at Calumet Ave. Toll Road exit

The Indiana Toll Road is looking to prevent wrong-way drivers in Hammond. The Toll Road says it installed a wrong-way driver detection and alert system last month on the eastbound exit ramp to Calumet. The system uses thermal detectors and high-speed cameras. If it finds a driver going the wrong...
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

St. John, Indiana police officer charged in shooting involving Hammond officer

ST. JOHN, Indiana (CBS) – The St. John, Indiana police chief announced one of his officers is being criminally charged for shooting at another officer from a different town.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in St. John to break down the story.Two months ago, we heard different versions of the same story from two different police departments in Northwest Indiana.On Wednesday, we learned the St. John Police Department has an officer facing felony charges. The mayor of nearby Hammond was glad to see it.The chief of the St. John Police Department read a statement but didn't take questions about the new...
HAMMOND, IN
22 WSBT

Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder

A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Active Hit and Run Driver Search

(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township

BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
BUCHANAN, MI
fox32chicago.com

Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station

MUNSTER, Ind. - A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana. Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's

(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
truecrimedaily

Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
ROCKFORD, IL

