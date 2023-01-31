Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Related
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle involved in accident in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle at the Meijer gas station parking lot on Elkhart Road, near Ox Bow Park, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3. Police arrived on scene and made attempts to stop a Kia stolen from...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
McDonald's worker facing charges after attacking delivery driver in Indiana
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Wrong-way driver detection system installed at Calumet Ave. Toll Road exit
The Indiana Toll Road is looking to prevent wrong-way drivers in Hammond. The Toll Road says it installed a wrong-way driver detection and alert system last month on the eastbound exit ramp to Calumet. The system uses thermal detectors and high-speed cameras. If it finds a driver going the wrong...
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
St. John, Indiana police officer charged in shooting involving Hammond officer
ST. JOHN, Indiana (CBS) – The St. John, Indiana police chief announced one of his officers is being criminally charged for shooting at another officer from a different town.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in St. John to break down the story.Two months ago, we heard different versions of the same story from two different police departments in Northwest Indiana.On Wednesday, we learned the St. John Police Department has an officer facing felony charges. The mayor of nearby Hammond was glad to see it.The chief of the St. John Police Department read a statement but didn't take questions about the new...
22 WSBT
Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder
A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
hometownnewsnow.com
Active Hit and Run Driver Search
(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
Police officer charged after shooting off-duty cop in Indiana
A Police officer on the job for less than a year in St. John, Indiana has an uncertain future after being charged with a felony for shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer late last year.
22 WSBT
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township said Michigan State Police
Van Buren County, MI — Two people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan State Police. They were identified as Wayne Westphal, 49, of Decatur and Tara Phillips, 34, of Decatur. Initial evidence at the scene, as well as...
ABC7 Chicago
Bodies found in apartment building believed to be 3 missing Detroit rappers, city official says
DETROIT -- Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said. The video featured is from a previous report. The bodies were found in Highland Park, roughly 6...
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
fox32chicago.com
Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station
MUNSTER, Ind. - A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana. Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
Comments / 0