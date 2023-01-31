House passes bill to change authority of teachers to discipline students

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Tuesday as the week’s legislative sessions continued.

House Bill 2890 saw five amendments offered, each of which were rejected. The bill itself changes the authority of school personnel, including teachers, in the disciplining of students which necessitates removal of a student from the classroom area.

The bill requires school boards in each county to implement a system – with educator input – based on tiers to provide a framework for behaviors and corresponding punishments of students.

Each presented amendment to the bill was rejected by a substantial margin, with the fate of four amendments being decided by tally and one by voice vote.

The bill, filed for introduction on January 20, 2023 with Majority Whip Delegate Marty Gearhart (R-Mercer, 37) as lead sponsor, advanced through the House on Monday with 79 yeas, 16 nays, and 5 voters counted absent.

Next, the bill will be communicated to the Senate.

