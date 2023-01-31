ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

House passes bill to change authority of teachers to discipline students

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLg6K_0kXmAVXh00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Tuesday as the week’s legislative sessions continued.

House Bill 2890 saw five amendments offered, each of which were rejected. The bill itself changes the authority of school personnel, including teachers, in the disciplining of students which necessitates removal of a student from the classroom area.

The bill requires school boards in each county to implement a system – with educator input – based on tiers to provide a framework for behaviors and corresponding punishments of students.

Each presented amendment to the bill was rejected by a substantial margin, with the fate of four amendments being decided by tally and one by voice vote.

The bill, filed for introduction on January 20, 2023 with Majority Whip Delegate Marty Gearhart (R-Mercer, 37) as lead sponsor, advanced through the House on Monday with 79 yeas, 16 nays, and 5 voters counted absent.

Next, the bill will be communicated to the Senate.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of Monday’s legislative sessions can be found here.

Comments / 14

Law Abiding means NOTHING
3d ago

A bill needed to be passed for this ship? To do nothing more than the remove a disruptive student from the classroom. This required the passage of a bill... Ridiculous.

Reply
6
#fblessatlast#
2d ago

When teachers were stripped of disciplining children is when everything started getting out of control. Time out💩don’t work for most!!!!!

Reply
4
mccarty
3d ago

Discipline is what the last couple of generations is lacking! Bring back the paddle 👍

Reply
9
Related
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Former OLBH site to be divided for addiction center

RUSSELL, Ky. – The public protest about the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital becoming a recovery center ended not with a bang or a whimper. A decision by the Greenup County Planning Commission was read at the Russell City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, stating that the request to subdivide the former hospital property met all the legal requirements.
RUSSELL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Herbert Hoover High School gets $200K toward new school

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover High School is getting $200,000 to go toward the new school building. The Kanawha County Commission approved the funding at the Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, and presented Herbert Hoover High School Principal Mike Kelley with the check for the funding. Kelley was joined at the meeting by one […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
BOOMER, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
CHARLESTON, WV
247tempo.com

Beckley, West Virginia is the Premature Death Capital of the US

The life expectancy at birth for Americans fell between 2020 and 2021, dropping from 77.0 to 76.1 years, according to the CDC. A great deal of the decrease was due to COVID-19 deaths, suicides, and drug overdoses. The figure varied by gender and race. (Here’s how the fall in U.S. life expectancy compares to that in other wealthy nations.)
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy