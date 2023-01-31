Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)
Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born to Glenna and Benjamin Rex Andersen in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1943 he was the first of five siblings. As a young boy, Brent loved his dog Brando, his mother’s cooking...
sweetwaternow.com
Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)
Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas...
sweetwaternow.com
Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River
GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will auction off several cars as well as a couple of trailers on Feb. 7. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the following cars and trailers will be up for bid:. - 1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of...
wyo4news.com
Gloria Hutton retires from First Bank after 46 years
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After just under five decades of helping the community and working as an Assistant Branch Manager in Rock Springs, Gloria Hutton is retiring from First Bank of Wyoming. According to First Bank’s Facebook Page, “Gloria has been with us for 46 years and has made such an impact on us, our customers, and our community.” The community is welcome to see Gloria today and have some wonderful treats today, Feb. 1 from 10-2 p.m.
wyo4news.com
Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond
Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
sweetwaternow.com
Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms
Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!. Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes. You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that...
sweetwaternow.com
RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe. On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help. FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters...
sweetwaternow.com
Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University
Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Suspect In Wyoming Walmart Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a theft at the Rock Springs Walmart on January 30. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the above photo is...
sweetwaternow.com
Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)
Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD. She was born August 29, 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Though Tonya was born in Wisconsin, she grew up and built a wonderful life here in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In...
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Time to Submit Your Kindergarten Registration for SCSD No. 2!
If you have not done so already, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child(ren) who will be 5 years old on or before September 15, 2023. HOW TO REGISTER. If you have another child currently attending school in the Sweetwater SD #2 system:
