ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)

Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born to Glenna and Benjamin Rex Andersen in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1943 he was the first of five siblings. As a young boy, Brent loved his dog Brando, his mother’s cooking...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)

Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Gloria Hutton retires from First Bank after 46 years

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After just under five decades of helping the community and working as an Assistant Branch Manager in Rock Springs, Gloria Hutton is retiring from First Bank of Wyoming. According to First Bank’s Facebook Page, “Gloria has been with us for 46 years and has made such an impact on us, our customers, and our community.” The community is welcome to see Gloria today and have some wonderful treats today, Feb. 1 from 10-2 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 2 – February 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond

Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!. Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes. You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe. On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help. FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University

Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)

Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD. She was born August 29, 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Though Tonya was born in Wisconsin, she grew up and built a wonderful life here in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy