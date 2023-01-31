Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids
Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
Comments / 0