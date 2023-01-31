Read full article on original website
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Around the North: Ravens giving a former Browns' OC a second interview
While the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their coordinator search early, landing on Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, a division rival in the Baltimore Ravens are still looking to replace Greg Roman. Today, they are interviewing a former offensive coordinator in Cleveland, Todd Monken, for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. This is his second interview.
#32. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Blown lead: 17 points - Final score: Baltimore Ravens 39, Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - Date: Sept. 10, 2000 The Ravens were desperate for a win—finally—against the Jaguars after losing eight straight games to their divisional rivals. But the prospects weren't good when the Mark Brunell-led Jags took a 17-0 lead after a single quarter. Somehow, though, unheralded Ravens QB Tony Banks led a comeback that ended with a touchdown pass to newly signed superstar Shannon Sharpe with 48 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Ravens their second straight win of the season and setting the stage for what would become the team's Super Bowl run.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
PFF projects 4-year deal, over $100 million guaranteed for Geno Smith
The man of the hour for the Seahawks is quarterback Geno Smith. Fresh off the best season of his career and his first appearance at the Pro Bowl, Smith is set to hit free agency next month. His age and relatively small sample size of great quarterbacking will work against him, but some analysts believe he’ll still secure a huge bag.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, DeMeco Ryans, Titans
Zak Keefer reports that Colts owner Jim Irsay took a backseat during the initial head coaching interviews but he has been more involved during the eight second interviews, some of which have lasted up to 12 hours. Adam Schefter reports that Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen is interviewing for the Colts’...
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
chatsports.com
Report: Broncos are allowing Ejiro Evero out of his contract
According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract with the team. He is considered a strong candidate to reunite with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota and serve as the Vikings defensive coordinator. Sources: The #Broncos are allowing...
