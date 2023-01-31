Read full article on original website
Heather Rae Shares Sweet First Shot of Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa
The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Jan. 31.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confidently Shows Off Cute New Look After Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pics!
Work it, smoochie! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is rocking a leaner look this year, debuting a slimmed down physique on Instagram.On Monday, January 30, the reality star posted a few snaps of her new appearance, sassily captioning the pics, "They say they don’t f**k with me, but i say they can’t f**k with me 😘!"The photos depicted the 17-year-old out on the town dressed in a red bodysuit and black pants, which she topped off with a light wash denim jacket. Thompson, who had her blonde locks straightened, added black and red sneakers, a tiny purse and some jewelry,...
Jinger Duggar Reveals Which Family Members Inspired Her To Rebel Against Her Parents' Strict Dress Code
Jinger Vuolo (neé Duggar) opened up on her controversial upbringing and who played a part in influencing her to step away from some of her parents' strict beliefs in her new memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 31. The mother-of-two — who shares two daughters, 4-year-old Felicity and 2-year-old Evangeline, with husband Jeremy — confessed her views slowly started to change after she got to know sister Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald. "The Seewalds made an impression on me, specifically because they didn't dress the same way I did. The women wore pants. They listened to music I...
Jinger Duggar Finally Reveals Her True Thoughts on Birth Control and Alcohol
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has opened up about her childhood and where her adult beliefs have veered from those of her parents. In her upbringing, the former 19 Kids and Counting star learned that using birth control and consuming alcohol were sins. Now that she’s a married adult, and a mother herself, she revealed how her feelings have changed from what her parents initially taught her on those subjects.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'm So Blessed to Be Married! Thank You, God!
On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton blew up at her therapist. She came across as very, very angry. But it’s important to remember that this installment was filmed many, many months ago — and these days? At the moment?. Following a marriage ceremony in November...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’—Watch the Lyric Video for the New Heartbreak Song Here
On Jan. 31, country singer Morgan Wallen released three new songs called 'Everything I Love,' 'I Wrote the Book,' and 'Last Night.'
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]
At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
The Truth of What Happened Behind-the-Scenes of 'The Golden Girls'
There’s honestly no one more charming, witty, and surprisingly raunchy than the Golden Girls. Nowadays, the best we can do to relive the “golden” days is to stream The Golden Girls on Hulu. And, in doing so, many questions easily pop up. While Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia may have been best friends, did the actors get along behind-the-scenes?
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Reunites With Janelle’s Sons Amid Abuse Allegations: Photo
No bad blood? Sister Wives star Meri Brown reunited with Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s sons Logan Brown and Hunter Brown amid abuse allegations. “When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with!” Meri, 52, captioned a selfie with Logan, 28, and Hunter, 25, via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they’ve become!”
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Country Stars Support St. Jude: How to Get Your ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ T-Shirt
More than two dozen country music stars are hoping you’ll join them as a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The new This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirts are here, and they’ll look as good on you as they do Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more.
‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree
Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
The Hollywood Gossip
YIKES! Tammy Slaton's Home Ransacked in Scary Clip from 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton is in a very good place these days. She’s married. She’s lost a ton of weight. She may even be leaving her rehab facility at some point in the very near future. But things weren’t always this positive for the TLC personality. In a sneak...
TODAY.com
The best Colleen Hoover books to start with, according to her fans
From capturing the hearts of book lovers on TikTok to dominating the New York Times bestselling lists, Colleen Hoover has made a name in the book world. The author is best known for writing gripping stories that throw relatable characters into dramatic situations. "I consider myself a connoisseur of romance...
bravotv.com
After Filming Ultimate Girls Trip, Gretchen Rossi Came Home to "Quite a Surprise"
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was greeted with the best welcome home gift after her Morocco trip. When Gretchen Rossi returned from filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, she was greeted with the most adorable surprise. In a January 31 video shared...
Molly-Mae Hague finally shares baby girl's adorable name
Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her baby daughter's name after teasing fans for months over what it might be. The wait to discover what she and Tommy Fury have called their daughter is over, with the couple taking to social media to confirm their newborn girl's name. The couple yesterday (30...
