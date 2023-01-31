Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Rockets
The Lyon County Lady Lyons hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets in a 5th District contest Friday night in Eddyville. YSE was there courtside and got these pics from the game. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Lady Rockets.
radionwtn.com
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Madisonville coffee venture expands with Hopkinsville’s Campfire Roasters
A family-owned coffee business in Western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna Grace graduated from Liberty University...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
wkms.org
White Drive Motors plans $16M expansion in Hopkinsville Industrial Park
White Drive Motors and Steering plans to construct a $16 million expansion of its Hopkinsville manufacturing plant that will create 25 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. The company makes hydraulic steering units and orbital motors that are used primarily in agricultural, construction and material handling applications. It is...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
thunderboltradio.com
Platform Waste to Run Tuesday and Friday Routes in Union City
The City of Union City has announced that Platform Waste will run both Tuesday and Friday routes on Friday. Customers on these routes are urged to have their containers ready for pick-up on Friday.
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen explains decision to reinstate Guess as Paducah City Commissioner
PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
wpsdlocal6.com
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
