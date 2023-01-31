Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
Searching For Gold In Alaska
Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
alaskafish.news
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
kinyradio.com
Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
alaskafish.news
OPINION: A modest proposal for Alaska fisheries
AK lawmakers could ban gov from naming NPFMC appointees who have conflicts of interest. (LW preliminary comment: In his “State of the State” address to the Alaska Legislature on January 23, Governor Dunleavy called fishing “the beating heart of Alaska.” He added: “It’s provided food and shaped the culture of Alaska for thousands of years. It’s the largest source of private sector jobs in the state.”
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
kinyradio.com
Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments
Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’
Alaska’s Department of Corrections commissioner told legislators Wednesday that the 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 – seven of which were a result of suicide – were high. “That is too many. I absolutely know that,” Jen Winkelman said while giving an overview of the department to the House Judiciary Committee. “They are somebody’s brother, they […] The post Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Anchorage vs. Alaska
On Monday I watched the Senate Resources Committee talk about natural gas. Apparently, there’s fucking loads of the stuff. I sort of knew this intrinsically, through cultural osmosis, having lived in Alaska my whole life, but having the Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle talk about trillions of cubic feet of natural gas swirling around under Cook Inlet put the whole thing into perspective for me.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new federal program is aiming to improve Alaska’s most dangerous roadways and help curb traffic deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that millions of dollars in grant awards will be dispersed to hundreds of communities...
Alaska Attorney General, 19 others warn Walgreens, CVS, about reported plan to mail abortion pills
Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor signed the letter. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 02 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Kodiak’s tanner crab fleet goes fishing, story by KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on the lawsuit that would halt king salmon trolling, and Izzy Ross of KDLG tells of the governor’s vow to fight the Pebble veto.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers release body camera draft policy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers released a draft policy for their body-worn cameras, which will be distributed in a pilot project starting this spring. According to a press release, troopers received funding for the cameras last July, purchased the cameras in November, and are beginning to put the mobile audio and video recording (MAVR) systems into use this year.
KYUK
Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
alaskasnewssource.com
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 01, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy repeated his goal to make Alaska the “most pro-life state in the country” yesterday. Gas supply from proven fields in Cook Inlet will only satisfy demand from Alaska’s main population center for about four more years. The Bristol Bay Native Corporation has cheered the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to veto the Pebble Mine project.
