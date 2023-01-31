Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga knocks out victory beat against Pepper Pike Orange
Chesterland West Geauga put together a victorious gameplan to stop Pepper Pike Orange 59-40 at Pepper Pike Orange High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Chesterland West Geauga and Pepper Pike Orange played in a 65-34 game on January 12, 2022. Click here...
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead chalks up convincing victory over East Knox
Mt. Gilead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling East Knox during this 50-25 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead faced off on January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School. Click here for a recap.
Comments / 0