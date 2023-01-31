ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

richlandsource.com

Mt. Gilead chalks up convincing victory over East Knox

Mt. Gilead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling East Knox during this 50-25 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead faced off on January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School. Click here for a recap.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

