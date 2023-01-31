Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Women’s hoops routed by Oklahoma
The West Virginia Mountaineer women’s basketball team suffered its second consecutive defeat after failing to overcome a poor first quarter. The team fell 93-68 against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. After winning five out of their last six games to go 5-2 in January,...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU wrestling drops home match to No. 14 Northern Iowa
The West Virginia University wrestling team fell to a talented No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 20-12. "You never want to lose, but our guys are competing," fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. "We are making the right steps; that's a really solid Northern Iowa team." At 125 pounds,...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU tennis falls short against Penn State
The Mountaineer tennis team suffered a 1-6 loss against Penn State University on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. WVU got off to a cold start, losing the first two doubles matches to give Penn State the first point of the match. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova lost their match...
Daily Athenaeum
‘This gives us some more confidence’: Huggins reacts to the win over Oklahoma
Head coach Bob Huggins gave his thoughts on WVU’s dominating performance over Oklahoma on Saturday, moving the team to 3-7 in Big 12 play. He said he believes the team is on the right track. “I think we finally have realized what we need to do to win in...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU wrestling comes up short against No. 3 Iowa State
West Virginia lost to No. 3 Iowa State on Friday in a close 20-13 match in Morgantown. The dual meet started at 125 pounds, and fifth year senior Killian Cardinale started the Mountaineers on a hot streak winning 3-2 over Caleb Fuessley. Davin Rhaods at 133 pounds continued off Cardinal’s success with a 6-2 win over Iowa State's Zach Redding 6-2.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl
Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Track and Field set school record in invitational meet
The West Virginia University track and field team participated in both the Boston University Scarlet and White Invite and the Sykes & Sabock Invitational over the weekend. The BU Scarlet and White Invite Elite Distance Medley Relay took place on Friday evening, while the Sykes & Sabock Invitational began on Saturday morning at the Penn State University Multi-sport Facility in State College, PA.
Daily Athenaeum
Tennis wins home opener
The WVU tennis team played at Summit Tennis Academy for the first time this season as it hosted Northern Kentucky. The Mountaineers won 6-1, making its record 3-1 with its third straight win. The day started with doubles play, where the Mountaineers saw some new lineups. Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and...
Daily Athenaeum
Gee speaks on campus carry, mental health and student enrollment
WVU President E. Gordon Gee sat down with The Daily Athenaeum last week to discuss a variety of state and campus issues. He spoke on concealed carry on college campuses, the growing mental health crisis facing students and the university’s ongoing challenges with student enrollment and retention. The following...
Daily Athenaeum
GradLife 601: The Continuity of Care
In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia talks about why she chose medical school at WVU, her studies abroad, and living a healthy lifestyle. Transcription:. Welcome to GradLife...
Daily Athenaeum
MSI Week 4
Your browser does not support the audio element. Join Tannor and Luke as they talk all things West Virginia Sports in the past week. Plus a bonus on the 92ers Intermurial basketball squad!
