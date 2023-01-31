Read full article on original website
New facility offers youth a place to call home
TRENTON, Tenn. —An organization holds a special event. The Isaiah House launch kick-off event happened on Sunday at Peabody High School. Isaiah 117 House will have a place for children available in Gibson county. The organization is non-profit and is Tennessee based. They care for children awaiting foster care placement.
Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual 5k planned. According to a news release, the Friends of Heart will host its second annual 5k on Saturday, February 11 at 8 a.m. This is the first event of 2023 for the Friends of Heart series and also the Jackson Road Runners Points Series.
Sorority teaches local youth water safety
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local sorority helps youth learn to swim. One local sorority chapter here in the Hub City invited local youth to learn the fundamentals of swimming. Swim 1922 was held by the Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The program was for youth 6-years-old to 17-years-old.
Officials talk about recent vacant house fires
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
Shoppers search for those special buys at Hub City Flea Market
JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City Flea Market returns for the first weekend of the month… and this month is filled with love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people shopped for some bargains for the special someone in their life. There were many vendors selling Valentine’s Day products. Rachel...
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Elks Lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge host a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
A local church celebrates 200 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church welcomed a special guest to their church to celebrate 200 years of service. First Presbyterian Church of Jackson is celebrating 200 years of the church that was founded in 1823. A number of events will be held to celebrate the year but the first...
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
Ray Condray announces his candidacy for City Mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local resident announces mayoral candidacy. Today Ray Condray joined family, friends, and supporters in downtown Jackson at City Hall to announce his candidacy for City Mayor. Condray says he wants to see a change in Jackson that will lead the city in the right direction. As...
Stay cautious as ice melts
JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
No one injured after pursuit of stolen ambulance
DRESDEN, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together in hot pursuit of a unique stolen vehicle. Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Dresden Police Department received a call on Lamb Road concerning a man who was having psychiatric issues. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the house to treat...
Local cheer coach celebrates the team with sweet event
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local cheer coach holds a special party for her team. Cheer coach, SchDerriah Montgomery at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a love party for her cheer team. Speakers, Brittney Ramsey and Evelyn Barnes came and taught the girls proper manners, like how to sit and...
2022 Hub City Heroes honored together
JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
GALLERY: Peoples Bank reopens in new location
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated a big move on Friday. The Peoples Bank of Tennessee held a grand re-opening at their new location in Lexington. The event included refreshments and a prize-winning drawing. The Peoples Bank is at 679 West Church street in Lexington. The bank is...
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
