Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. The funding will go toward broadband internet expansion. SGMC raising awareness on heart disease. Updated: 6 hours ago. SGMC has the region’s only open-heart program....
WALB 10
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 6 hours...
WALB 10
Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy. The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.
WALB 10
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower
When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich Black history and a town filled with people with Southern hospitality. But the downtown area is something that many people can agree needs a little love. New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Updated: Jan....
WALB 10
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated:...
WALB 10
Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is partnering with AmeriHealth Caritas to address children’s health problems through sports. The Healthy Hoops program targets asthma and obesity in kids with basketball. Children participating in the program are able to not only take part in basketball clinics but also...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
Turning her dreams into reality: Tifton woman opens pet salon
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses in Tifton are showing up around the community. One new business owner says she’s using her passion to turn her dream into a reality. Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Owner Jessica Pitman started as a single mom that used her passion for animals to start her grooming service. She first started by taking clients inside her home.
Action News Jax
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
WALB 10
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
WALB 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
Comments / 0