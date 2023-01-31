Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Hilliard native nominated for 3 Grammy awards
HILLIARD, Ohio — If you don’t know his name, odds are you do know his work. Angel Lopez is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Coldplay, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Jack Harlow and the list goes on. He’s doing his thing in California, but he’s never forgotten where he came from.
614now.com
Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing
Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
myfox28columbus.com
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
Pimp My Pride: Miami And Columbus Police Departments Roll Out Tone Deaf Black History Month Cop Cars
Welp, it’s that time of year again. Black History Month is upon us and that can only mean one thing…soup cookie shenanigans are afoot!. Yes, February is a time in America when we are to celebrate, acknowledge and give thanks to the innumerable amount of Black women and men who have brought life, lifestyle and leadership to this truly undeserving society. However, in recent years, despite our melanated revelry, white f**ks**t has made continued attempts at urinating in our lemonade of liberty.
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
Columbus’ first drive-thru dispensary is about to open
Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars.
Columbus-based beef jerky company launches product featuring former Ohio State player
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio State football player has partnered with a Columbus-area company to create his own flavor of beef jerky. Projected first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. teamed up with Charqui Jerky Company to make a custom sweet and smoky BBQ style jerky inspired by the offensive tackle.
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
columbusunderground.com
First Look: 2 Chainz Backed Esco Restaurant & Tapas Opens Downtown
Downtown adds a new dining option as Esco Restaurant & Tapas opens its doors today, Wednesday, February 1 at 31 E. Gay St. It’s the first location outside of Georgia for the Atlanta-based bar and restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The Columbus franchise is owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay and The Kay Group Corp.
MSNBC
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
Light Reading
Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June
Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor
Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
