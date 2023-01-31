ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard native nominated for 3 Grammy awards

HILLIARD, Ohio — If you don’t know his name, odds are you do know his work. Angel Lopez is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Coldplay, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Jack Harlow and the list goes on. He’s doing his thing in California, but he’s never forgotten where he came from.
HILLIARD, OH
614now.com

Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing

Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bossip

Pimp My Pride: Miami And Columbus Police Departments Roll Out Tone Deaf Black History Month Cop Cars

Welp, it’s that time of year again. Black History Month is upon us and that can only mean one thing…soup cookie shenanigans are afoot!. Yes, February is a time in America when we are to celebrate, acknowledge and give thanks to the innumerable amount of Black women and men who have brought life, lifestyle and leadership to this truly undeserving society. However, in recent years, despite our melanated revelry, white f**ks**t has made continued attempts at urinating in our lemonade of liberty.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: 2 Chainz Backed Esco Restaurant & Tapas Opens Downtown

Downtown adds a new dining option as Esco Restaurant & Tapas opens its doors today, Wednesday, February 1 at 31 E. Gay St. It’s the first location outside of Georgia for the Atlanta-based bar and restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The Columbus franchise is owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay and The Kay Group Corp.
COLUMBUS, OH
MSNBC

A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf

Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
COLUMBUS, OH
Light Reading

Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June

Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor

Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
MARION, OH
