Grover Beach, CA

Grover Beach Police ask for public help to identify two attempting to steal a catalytic converter

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
GROVER BEACH, Calif.– The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning.

The two attempted the theft in the 1400 block of west Grand and fled upon being confronted.

Anyone with information or who recognizes these individuals can submit a confidential tip to Officer Lopez at 805-473-4511 or via SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

