FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud-Based EV Charging Software Platform Mina
FLEETCOR has acquired cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Mina. The global business payments and spend management company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the purchase gives it a solution for commercial fleets in the United Kingdom that captures, calculates and pays for at-home charging of business-use vehicles.
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Splitit and Ingenico Team on One-Click In-Store BNPL
Ingenico and Splitit are partnering to develop a new in-store BNPL solution. The Paris-based payment technology company announced the partnership with the U.S. buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm in a press release on Monday (Feb. 1), saying that it will “bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience.”
Modern Marketplaces Put Fresh Spin on Old Industries and Payments Practices
Digital marketplaces are rewriting industry rulebooks, building new B2B relationships and modernizing historical processes. This is paradoxically most true, and most impactful, in those industries most resistant to change. So says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange, whose company’s online marketplace platform is making vehicle hauling faster, easier and more profitable for both shippers and carriers.
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Digital ID and KYC Platforms Potent Weapons Against Accounts Receivable Fraud
Not knowing who’s on the other side of the transaction is expensive. As noted here last month, financial institutions (FIs) were fined nearly $5 billion for anti-money laundering (AML) violations, breaches of sanctions and flaws in know-your-customer (KYC) systems last year. That’s up 50% from 2021. Incoming payments...
3 Ways 5G Is Set to Revolutionize Real-Time B2B Payments
As global tech architecture advances, the time is ripe for the consumerization of B2B payments. This means increased personalization and real-time responsiveness, transactional transparency, and an overall B2B money movement experience that is much more streamlined and friction-free. The good news is this rosy future doesn’t appear to be that...
Loanspark Launches Co-Branded B2B Lending Service
Loanspark has launched a co-branded lending service that helps B2B firms offer business funding products. With this new FinTech service, organizations can generate additional business revenue while meeting their clients’ needs for capital, Loanspark said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We strive to accomplish this by providing...
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
FIs Leverage Trust, Security to Compete in EU Neobank Space
JPMorgan Chase is banking on digital to help grow its business in Europe. Less than 18 months after it launched its digital proposition Chase in the U.K., the global banking group is reportedly preparing to launch a digital bank in Germany, using its Berlin base, as part of a push into consumer banking in Europe.
Delivery-Reliant Consumers Protect Aggregators From Inflationary Trade-Down
As inflation has consumers reevaluating their food spending, aggregators benefit from increased expectations of convenience. Jingyao Wu, chief operating officer of food delivery app HungryPanda, which specifically focuses on offering Chinese food and on meeting the needs of Chinese consumers living abroad, has seen customer frequency hold strong against pressures.
Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants
ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
Small Businesses Looking to Do More With Less Turn to Payables Automation
In today’s softening economic environment, businesses need to focus on controlling what they can. That’s according to René Lacerte, BILL CEO and founder, who said Thursday (Feb. 2) during his company’s first quarter earnings call that demand for digitizing back-office operations is only growing for those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the economic uncertainties inherent to today’s macro and Main Street environments.
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Citizens Makes Zelle Available to Businesses Through Mobile Banking App
Citizens is now making Zelle available to small business customers through its mobile banking app. The financial institution said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments network allows small businesses to pay and get paid quickly and easily. By using Zelle through the mobile banking...
UK Outlines Future Digital ID Framework
The U.K. government has published the results of its consultation into digital identities. The findings, published Friday (Feb. 3), set the stage for future legislation and will form the country’s digital identity framework as it is developed and rolled out. In a foreword to Friday’s consultation paper, Julia Lopez,...
MaterialsXchange Adds Automated Ordering to Wholesale Lumber Marketplace
MaterialsXchange has updated its B2B marketplace for lumber, panels and other building material products. The marketplace now includes a streamlined ordering process that lets suppliers offer an ask/bid pricing structure that allows prices to be negotiated and transactions to occur instantly. It also enables buyers to receive alerts or order products directly, MaterialsXchange said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
