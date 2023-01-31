ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

LAFC is sending key forward Cristian Arango to Liga MX's Pachuca

By Kevin Baxter
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0SuI_0kXm9BYn00

LAFC shed another key part of its MLS-winning team Tuesday when it sent Colombian striker Cristian Arango to Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX on a transfer, while a deal that would have sent Galaxy defender Julián Araujo to Barcelona apparently unraveled at the last minute.

LAFC is expected to formally announce the Arango transfer, which has been verified by multiple sources, on Wednesday. The Galaxy, meanwhile, declined to comment on the proposed Araujo transfer, which, according to reports from Spain, was worth $4.3 million and covered multiple seasons. Barcelona had to finalize the deal before the La Liga transfer window closed Tuesday afternoon.

If the deal fizzled because of the timing or a paperwork issue, both sides could petition to have the transfer approved. Araujo, 21, played at the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona and trained at the team’s famed youth academy in Barcelona before signing with the Galaxy in 2018. A two-time MLS All-Star, Araujo has played in 100 regular-season games, starting 89 times. He made $678,750 last season, according to the MLS Players Assn., and is signed through 2025.

For LAFC, the loss of Arango, the team’s leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, could prove to be a serious hit to its quest to repeat as MLS champion. His 30 goals in 51 regular-season games since joining the team in August 2021 are second most in MLS over that span and third most in franchise history, trailing only Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

Arango scored 16 times last year during the regular season, helping LAFC to its second Supporters’ Shield, then twice more in the playoffs as LAFC won its first MLS Cup. Although terms of the deal with Pachuca were not disclosed, LAFC will get an unspecified transfer fee.

The team made the move in an effort to keep its payroll — $19 million last season — under the MLS salary cap, which was providing difficult given the raises, bonuses and other compensation it had to pay out after winning the championship.

Arango, 27, made $683,000 last season, the eighth-highest salary on the team, and had been vocal in seeking a new contract heading into this season, the final one of his three-year deal. LAFC reportedly rejected a $6.3-million offer for Arango from Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Still, the deal could create more problems than it solves. For starters, it’s unlikely LAFC will be able to sign a more productive striker in his prime for what Arango was making. And while the team has a capable stable of forwards left in Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Denis Bouanga and the newly arrived Stipe Biuk, all four are more comfortable playing as wingers and not in the center, as Arango did.

Since beating the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks in last November’s MLS Cup final, LAFC has bid farewell to midfielder Latif Blessing, a member of the club’s original roster in 2018, and winger Gareth Bale, whose goal deep in extra time tied the score and set up the penalty-kick shootout. The team also saw Ecuadoran World Cup midfielder Sebastián Méndez leave for Sao Paulo in Brazil, forward Cristian Tello sign with Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia and defender Sebastien Ibeagha, who played the entire 120-plus minutes in the MLS Cup final, jump to FC Dallas as a free agent.

Bale and Tello had prorated contracts that, for salary cap purposes, were valued at more than $1.725 million last season.

However, it appears as if LAFC will retain José Cifuentes, who is a crucial part of the team’s midfield. Cifuentes, who was also a member of Ecuador’s World Cup team in Qatar, was long rumored to be headed to Europe, but a deal was never finalized. A source close to the player said he expects Cifuentes will spend this year with LAFC.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
theScore

Injured Mbappe to miss 1st leg of Champions League clash with Bayern

Paris, Feb 2, 2023 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks out with a thigh injury and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14, his club announced Thursday. The France star was hurt during the first half of Wednesday's...
ng-sportingnews.com

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr final score, highlights and analysis as Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescues point

Cristiano Ronaldo snatched 2-2 draw for Al Nassr at Al Fateh as he dispatched his first Saudi Pro League goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Al Nassr were behind twice and Ronaldo missed a couple of glorious chances before holding his nerve amid a tempestuous conclusion, where his strike partner Anderson Talisca was sent off at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.
Yardbarker

FIFA to reject Barcelona move for Julian Araujo

Barcelona look set to sensationally miss out on their January transfer move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. La Blaugrana made a late bid to sign the Mexican international in the final hours of the winter transfer last month market despite their financial issues. The switch included a €2m up...
Yardbarker

Watch: Julian Araujo trains with LA Galaxy as Barcelona move remains on hold

Barcelona are still waiting for clarification over the transfer of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. An IT error meant that the Mexican’s move to the La Liga leaders was processed 18 seconds past the January transfer window deadline, and now Barca must wait to see whether FIFA approves the deal.
The Associated Press

LAFC’s Crépeau standing tall after broken leg in title match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxime Crépeau wanted to watch the last minutes of the MLS Cup final during his ride to the hospital, but he couldn’t get a stream to work in the ambulance. The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper and his wife gave up and started refreshing a statistical webpage on his phone, his broken right leg becoming increasingly painful as the adrenaline wore off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win

Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Thursday. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury layoff for Eder Militao

After the disappointment of dropping points on Sunday against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid will be delighted to be back on track in La Liga after defeating Valencia 2-0 on Thursday. After a disappointing first half, quickfire goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr in the second period helped eased any...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Fulham; Bilbao looks to end streak

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Big-spending Chelsea hosts Fulham in the Premier League on Friday in its first match following the end of a record-breaking January transfer window, with Graham Potter looking to incorporate some of the expensive new signings into his struggling team. Chelsea completed the deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of $131.4 million and will hope he can inspire a turnaround in the team's form as it mounts a bid for Champions League qualification.
FOX Sports

Raphinha gets another chance for Barcelona with Dembélé out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last year, after a season without titles following the exit of Lionel Messi, Barcelona took the risky decision of selling off a part of its future earnings in exchange for quick cash it could turn into talented signings. The group of newcomers who arrived at...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
518K+
Followers
80K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy