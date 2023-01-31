Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
NASDAQ
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 and declined 40.8% year over year. Total revenues of $5066.8 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5601.8 million and declined 22.1% year over year, owing to lower pricing and volume across most of our services.
NASDAQ
National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Fuel Gas (NFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.52%. A...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years
Can these companies continue boosting their dividends at such aggressive rates?
NASDAQ
Corning Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q1 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) reported fourth quarter core EPS of $0.47 compared to $0.54, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net loss was $36 million...
NASDAQ
Why Aviat Networks Stock Surged by 19% on Thursday
There's nothing like an estimates-trouncing quarter to put some zing into a company's stock price. That was the joyful dynamic experienced by Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) on Thursday, when investors piled into the networking products and services company after it published its latest earnings report. The stock was a real hot item, and closed the session more than 19% higher.
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott Laboratories is a diversified healthcare conglomerate with a 51-year track record of consecutive annual dividend raises. CVS Health is now a private insurance provider that is increasingly capable of providing the healthcare benefits it also gets paid to manage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups 2023 View
SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 34.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14. The year-over-year improvement was due to the strong Gas Marketing segment’s performance. Revenues. Total...
NASDAQ
Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Lear (LEA) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.63%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool
Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Worth Buying on the Dip?
Johnson & Johnson's shares could lag because of continuing talc-related lawsuits. The company’s spinoff of its consumer health segment should make it more profitable. Johnson & Johnson fares well during difficult economic periods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Qualcomm Q1 Earnings Highlights: EPS Beat, Automotive Revenue Up And More
Technology company Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM reported first quarter financial results and second quarter guidance after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Qualcomm reported first-quarter revenue of $9.46 billion, a decline of 12% year-over-year. The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.37. The earnings per share...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares...
