ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

End of an era: Boeing delivers last 747 jumbo jet

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH75R_0kXm8rEA00

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing bids farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It’s delivering its final 747 jumbo jet.

Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratize passenger flight.

But over about the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel-efficient wide-body planes, with only two engines to maintain instead of the 747′s four. The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state.

A big crowd of current and former Boeing workers is expected for the final send-off. The last one is being delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air.

“If you love this business, you’ve been dreading this moment,” said longtime aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia. “Nobody wants a four-engine airliner anymore, but that doesn’t erase the tremendous contribution the aircraft made to the development of the industry or its remarkable legacy.”

Boeing set out to build the 747 after losing a contract for a huge military transport, the C-5A. The idea was to take advantage of the new engines developed for the transport — high-bypass turbofan engines, which burned less fuel by passing air around the engine core, enabling a farther flight range — and to use them for a newly imagined civilian aircraft.

It took more than 50,000 Boeing workers less than 16 months to churn out the first 747 — a Herculean effort that earned them the nickname “The Incredibles.” The jumbo jet’s production required the construction of a massive factory in Everett, north of Seattle — the world’s largest building by volume.

The plane’s fuselage was 225 feet (68.5 meters) long and the tail stood as tall as a six-story building. The plane’s design included a second deck extending from the cockpit back over the first third of the plane, giving it a distinctive hump and inspiring a nickname, the Whale. More romantically, the 747 became known as the Queen of the Skies.

Over a thousand flights canceled as winter storm sweeps southern US

Some airlines turned the second deck into a first-class cocktail lounge, while even the lower deck sometimes featured lounges or even a piano bar. One decommissioned 747, originally built for Singapore Airlines in 1976, has been converted into a 33-room hotel near the airport in Stockholm.

“It was the first big carrier, the first widebody, so it set a new standard for airlines to figure out what to do with it, and how to fill it,” said Guillaume de Syon, a history professor at Pennsylvania’s Albright College who specializes in aviation and mobility. “It became the essence of mass air travel: You couldn’t fill it with people paying full price, so you need to lower prices to get people onboard. It contributed to what happened in the late 1970s with the deregulation of air travel.”

The first 747 entered service in 1970 on Pan Am’s New York-London route, and its timing was terrible, Aboulafia said. It debuted shortly before the oil crisis of 1973, amid a recession that saw Boeing’s employment fall from 100,800 employees in 1967 to a low of 38,690 in April 1971. The “Boeing bust” was infamously marked by a billboard near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that read, “Will the last person leaving SEATTLE — Turn out the lights.”

An updated model — the 747-400 series — arrived in the late 1980s and had much better timing, coinciding with the Asian economic boom of the early 1990s, Aboulafia said. He recalled taking a Cathay Pacific 747 from Los Angeles to Hong Kong as a twentysomething backpacker in 1991.

“Even people like me could go see Asia,” Aboulafia said. “Before, you had to stop for fuel in Alaska or Hawaii and it cost a lot more. This was a straight shot — and reasonably priced.”

Delta was the last U.S. airline to use the 747 for passenger flights, which ended in 2017, although some other international carriers continue to fly it, including the German airline Lufthansa.

Atlas Air ordered four 747-8 freighters early last year, with the final one leaving the factory Tuesday.

Boeing’s roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company announced in May that it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, putting its executives closer to key federal government officials and the Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies Boeing passenger and cargo planes.

Boeing’s relationship with the FAA has been strained since deadly crashes of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, in 2018 and 2019. The FAA took nearly two years — far longer than Boeing expected — to approve design changes and allow the plane back in the air.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Stefanelli’s to open large production facility in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Move over Willy Wonka, Meadville soon will have its own chocolate factory. Stefanelli’s Candies is planning to open a 12,000-square-foot operation at 177 Mercer Street in Meadville. (The story was first reported by the Meadville Tribune.) By the most optimistic estimates, the new operation will open in the Summer of 2023, said Stacy […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Residents of Erie neighborhood voice concerns over new city project

A proposed bike path along Greengarden Blvd has some people up in arms. Dozens of people voiced their concerns at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Now, Erie City Council has scheduled a public meeting to continue the conversation. As the City of Erie develops a plan to make the region more friendly for bikers, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two teens arrested in Harborcreek break-in

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with a middle-of-the-night break-in at a Harborcreek business. State troopers were sent to Smoker Friendly in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, two suspects used a baseball bat and golf club to smash the front door glass. The […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PSP asking for help identifying pair of burglary suspects

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary that took place at Smoker Friendly on Buffalo Road early Wednesday morning. According to a release from PSP, two alleged male suspects that are estimated to be in their late teens to early 20s, who […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam

An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl, meth distribution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Erie was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 1 for violating federal narcotics laws. Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, conspired to distribute “multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (about 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from February 2022 through […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy

After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to Albion mobile home fire

A fire in the Albion area damaged a mobile home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Calls went out around 3 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1100 block of Pont Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews worked for over an hour to put […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy