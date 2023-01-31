Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects
The week of practices is underway, with the Senior Bowl on February 4. NFL teams have scouts, coaches, and front-office members working hard to scout the next group of draft prospects. This is a highly talented year at the Senior Bowl, but a few prospects are still flying under the...
Centre Daily
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Centre Daily
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Centre Daily
All-Time Super Bowl QBs: Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson in Elite Tier?
The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined in the Super Bowl, one of the biggest stages in all of sports. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever...
Centre Daily
Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?
Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
Centre Daily
BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class
Jared Esplin - WR Jared Esplin is a wide receiver from Timpview High School. As a senior, Esplin tallied 900 receiving yards and a touchdown. For those that follow Utah high school football, Esplin will be remembered as the wide receiver that made this clutch touchdown catch in the 5A state championship game:
Centre Daily
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Centre Daily
Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?
The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
Centre Daily
Could Munchak Be the Man for Dolphins O-line?
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new offensive line coach, and it's awfully easy to connect the dots when it comes to Mike Munchak as an ideal candidate. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, eight years after a brilliant 12-year playing career during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.
Centre Daily
Are Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. And Emeka Egbuka Nations Best Duo?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably one the best programs in the country in terms of wide receiver development in recent years. And that is not about to change anytime soon. Per Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes are set to deploy the country's top two wide receivers in 2023,...
Centre Daily
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers Should Hire Steve Wilks as Their Defensive Coordinator
The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Request Permission to Interview Brian Flores
While Sean Payton has yet to officially be announced as the Denver Broncos' new head coach, the team is moving forward with putting together the staff surrounding him. It was announced on Thursday that Vic Fangio would be signing a contract with the Miami Dolphins to coordinate their defense. Things might have been awkward for Fangio in a return to Denver, given he was fired from the gig and the power dynamics coming back to be a secondary character in a place you used to be one of the guys.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl QBs Ranked: Who’s Better Than Cowboys?
The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Centre Daily
Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator
Alabama has officially found its new offensive coordinator. After losing out on Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they redirected and landed on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the move, and Nick Saban has filled one of two assistant openings. Alabama is also searching for a...
Centre Daily
Top 5 Storylines to Follow Leading Up to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Glendale, AZ for Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. The Chiefs are hoping to see more red and yellow confetti falling from the sky, while the Eagles want to see green and white taking over the field. After what everyone is anticipating will be a fantastic game from start to finish, only one team will be able to hold up the Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done.
Centre Daily
Ohio State Football: What’s Next For Coach Day?
Ohio State is in for a busy offseason. After a disappointing exit in the Peach Bowl, Buckeye’s coach Ryan Day is set to enter his fifth year — still without a national title. Though such is the case for plenty of other FBS coaches, a program like Ohio...
